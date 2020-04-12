A violent storm system that did some significant damage across the South on Sunday could bring strong winds, thunderstorms storms, possible tornadoes and the threat of hail and flooding to southern Virginia.
Tornadoes have damaged buildings in Louisiana and Mississippi, and the National Weather Service in Blacksburg warns of similar threats overnight in this area.
Rain and increasing winds have arrived in the area on a moderate basis, but they could get heavier, particularly along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke and Blacksburg, from Floyd to Boone, N.C. About 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast, and flash flooding is possible, the NWS said.
The NWS said that late tonight thunderstorms will move into the area, and some could be severe, with damaging winds the main threat.
Tornadoes and large hail are also possible, especially in the Piedmont on Monday morning.
Residents are encouraged to ensure charged phones and weather radios are handy.
