Henry County’s number of positive tests for the coronavirus leaped by 25% on Friday, with three new cases and a relisted old one pushing the county's total to 19.
And the West Piedmont Health District disclosed that one of the two cases in Martinsville disclosed Monday now is hospitalized.
A case announced Friday morning in Henry County was for a teenager who is believed to be the first in the area to test positive for COVID-19.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, said the case is a female, and she has had no known exposure and no travel history but had developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
Two more cases emerged in an announcement by Bell on Friday afternoon.
One is a male in his 20s with no known exposure and a travel history. His close contacts identified, and he has been quarantined
The other is a female in her 40s with unknown exposure and no travel history. She also is being quarantined.
The hospitalization in Martinsville emerged on the Friday morning’s data report from Virginia Department of Health.
Bell confirmed the case was the male in his 50s who had been isolated at home but now was in the hospital. She could provide no more details.
But earlier in the week both cases for Martinsville were reported as being female. Bell has not responded to a question about that.
The patient in the his or her 50s had a known exposure to a COVID-19 case through his travel history.
Sovah-Martinsville spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said Friday that the hospital is “treating and have treated a few patients that have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Currently, one patient who has tested positive for COVID-19 is being hospitalized in isolation at our Martinsville campus.”
She said she could not confirm that was the specific case VDH reported Friday.
Meanwhile Bell reported that questions about the totals for Henry County arose because a case that had been reported for Henry County and then changed to Franklin County, which also is part of the district, now again is listed by VDH as a Henry County case.
That case was reported on April 24 and is a female in her 50s with an unknown exposure. She has been isolated at home, and her close contacts have been identified and quarantined.
Neither of Friday afternoon's cases in Henry County was included in Friday morning's report from VDH, which showed 16,901 positive tests for the coronavirus. There have been 581 deaths, and 2,416 people have been hospitalized.
Statewide 105,648 have been tested – with dozens tested each week at the drivethru site at Martinsville Speedway, for instance – meaning that about 1 out of 6 tests turns out positive.
One person has died in Henry County.
In the West Piedmont District, Patrick County has two positive tests and no hospitalizations, and Franklin County has 21 positives and three hospitalized.
Danville has been hit the hardest in the region, with 35 cases and 13 hospitalized. Pittsylvania County has 13 and 6. Each of them has one death, too.
