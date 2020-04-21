The Virginia Department of Health's report Tuesday morning that there had been a positive test in Patrick County was a mistake.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, reported that mistake about 90 minutes after the VDH released its data.
"We have contacted the Office of Epidemiology regarding this, and it is a Pittsylvania county case," Bell wrote in email. "It was a data entry error on their part. We still have no cases of COVID-19 in Patrick County. It may be corrected within the next few days."
Patrick County remains one of six counties of the 95 in Virginia with no positive tests. All are counties on the southern and western borders.
Martinsville is the only independent city of 38 in the state that has not recorded a positive.
Henry County has 10 positive cases -- and one of them died -- and Franklin County has 16.
Danville's case count continues to rise steadily, up to 29 as of Tuesday morning, a total of about double what it was last week. Pittisylvania County added a new case and has seven (although that could be growing by one more).
Across the state VDH says there are 9,630 cases and that 324 have died.
Some 1,581 people remain hospitalized.
Johns Hopkins University's real-time map shows 2,498,355 worldwide and 171,652 deaths as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. In the U.S. there are 787,960 cases and 42,518 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.