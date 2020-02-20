Patrick Henry Community College, Martinsville City, Henry County and Patrick County schools will be closed Friday because of the overnight threat of black ice.
Snow started to fall late morning in Martinsville and accumulation begin around 3. Maybe an inch of snow had fallen by dusk.
Other closings and delays:
- Davita Dialysis - delayed 2 hours
- First Baptist Daycare - delayed 2 hours
- Fresenius Medical Care - delayed 2 hours
- Patrick County Public Schools - 12-month employees will report at noon. Further announcements for 12-month employees may be made should conditions warrant.
Roads in the city weren't a problem, but it outlying area there were some spots to beware of. As temperatures fell after dark, there was a chance for slick spots.
Martinsville and Henry and Patrick Counties are under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m.
Piedmont Arts has rescheduled its performance of "Tired Souls: King and the Montgomery Bus Boycott," a one-man play. The show now will be on Feb. 28. For questions, call Piedmont Arts at 276-632-3221.
Schools had dismissed early on Thursday.
Patrick Henry Community College had closed at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.