New artful lights in trees in uptown Martinsville

Have you noticed these fancy lights in the trees in uptown Martinsville? A crew with a bucket truck could be seen this week hanging these lights in all the trees. Martinsville City Council member Danny Turner said the lights were product of a recent public arts grant from The Harvest Foundation "to spruce up the downtown area."

Martinsville City Council Member Danny Turner told other members of council on Tuesday night that he had received four telephone calls about “what’s going on with the trees,” and asked City Manager Leon Towarnicki to explain.

“You may have noticed some new unique lights in the trees,” Towarnicki said. “We received a grant from Harvest [Foundation] and EDC. A consultant did a study, and in practically every successful community there is a vibrant uptown area.

“This is something to pump some excitement and add to the atmosphere.”

Towarnicki said the lights have been put in trees in six locations uptown, and depending upon how well it was received by the public, more lights could be installed in more trees.

“There are no tax dollars involved,” he said. “They are rather unique looking. Some people have no idea what it is and cars have stopped to look.”

Said Council Member Jennifer Bowles: "“I like them.”

Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: “They’re interesting.”​

