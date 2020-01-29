Martinsville City Council Member Danny Turner told other members of council on Tuesday night that he had received four telephone calls about “what’s going on with the trees,” and asked City Manager Leon Towarnicki to explain.
“You may have noticed some new unique lights in the trees,” Towarnicki said. “We received a grant from Harvest [Foundation] and EDC. A consultant did a study, and in practically every successful community there is a vibrant uptown area.
“This is something to pump some excitement and add to the atmosphere.”
Towarnicki said the lights have been put in trees in six locations uptown, and depending upon how well it was received by the public, more lights could be installed in more trees.
“There are no tax dollars involved,” he said. “They are rather unique looking. Some people have no idea what it is and cars have stopped to look.”
Said Council Member Jennifer Bowles: "“I like them.”
Said Mayor Kathy Lawson: “They’re interesting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.