A single-vehicle wreck in Martinsville on Saturday afternoon left a utility pole broken and the road closed to traffic.
The collision occurred in the 600 block of Mulberry Road shortly before 4 p.m.
A witness told police on the scene that a woman driving a compact car left the roadway, struck a utility pole and bounced back into the roadway before coming to a stop.
The woman remained in the driver’s seat waiting for rescue workers but did not appear to suffer life-threatening injuries.
The utility pole broke about 20 feet above the ground, and police on the scene cautioned bystanders to stay back.
Mulberry Road was closed at the intersection of Rives Road to the intersection with Spruce Street for several hours while utility workers temporarily braced the pole without replacing it, but officials said the pole would have to be completely replaced.
Martinsville Fire and EMS and Martinsville PD responded to the scene.
