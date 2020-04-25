Staff reports
The statistical report released Saturday morning by the Virginia Department of Health indicates two new positive tests for the coronavirus in Henry County.
But no other details were released by the West Piedmont Health District, and efforts by the Bulletin to get more information went unanswered.
The increase of two cases could be questionable, because on Friday that same reported attributed a case to Henry County that actually was in Franklin County. That information was corrected later in the day in a release from the health department, but the statistical report had not been altered.
As of Saturday morning VDH’s site listed 13 positive cases in Henry County, up from 11 as of Thursday afternoon.
The report also lists two hospitalizations for the county, which is an increase of one.
The only known hospitalization had been the case involving a man in his 60s who died at Sovah-Martinsville nearly two weeks ago.
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the district, said Friday that she had checked with superiors but could not provide more information about the second hospitalization.
She had said earlier that one possibility that she could not confirm is that “the case was reported as isolating at home and then the person needed hospitalization afterwards.”
Kelly Fitzgerald, the marketing and communications director for Sovah Health in Martinsville, wrote in an email to the Bulletin late Friday that she could confirm her hospital has “identified a few patients who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but all have been discharged home to date.
“Currently there are no positive COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Sovah Health-Martinsville.”
She cited rules about privacy and confidentiality that prohibit the hospital from providing specifics about patients.
“We defer to VDH to provide the most up-to-date COVID numbers and locations for our community,” she wrote.
She confirmed that last week was the first VDH had reported hospitalizations in the district.
West Piedmont also announced on Friday a second positive case in Patrick County.
This is a woman in her 60s who, Bell said, has had known exposure through a household contact to a COVID-19 case.
“She has been isolated at home,” Bell said in an email. “Her close contacts have been identified.”
Franklin County, with the additional positive case on Friday, now has 19. Three of its cases have been hospitalized.
The West Piedmont District includes Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville, which is the only remaining city in the state with no cases.
As of Saturday morning, VDH reported 12,366 cases and the 436 deaths statewide. Some 1,942 people remain hospitalized.
Danville is up to 32 cases, and Pittsylvania County now has 11. Each has recorded one death.
Steven Doyle and Holly Kozelsky of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
