The Virginia Department of Transportation is extending the public comment period regarding the draft environmental impact statement for the Martinsville Southern Connector Study Route 220.
The study reviews a newly planned route for U.S. 220 from near the North Carolina state line to a point west on the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.
The draft document, supporting technical documents and public hearing material are available online, where public comments can be made.
A public hearing scheduled for last month at Drewry Mason Elementary School had to be canceled when the governor declared a state of emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The project, which began in February 2018, is in the preliminary engineering phase. On March 6, the Federal Highway Administration signed and approved for public availability the environmental study, with a planned conclusion of early next year.
The Henry County Board of Supervisors and VDOT engineers in January agreed on a modified alternative after the first rounds of public input. That route involves the relocation of 25 homes, with preliminary planning cost estimates of $616 million.
Once officials commit to their chosen alternative, funding will be allocated and a detailed design will be made. When the design is finished, rights-of-way will be acquired, and construction will begin.
After the FHA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency agreed on the purpose and need for the study in November 2018, a public survey at the time resulted in more than 700 responses.
Comments may be submitted at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector. You can also text ROUTE220 to 77948 and have the survey sent to your phone. Or you can send an email to Martinsville220@vdot.virginia.gov.
The window for comments by regular mail is closed.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.