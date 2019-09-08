Seven people were transported from the scene of a 3-vehicle crash in Fieldale on Sunday.
The collision was at 2955 Dillons Fork Road and involved a pickup truck, a van and one other vehicle. The road was closed for about two hours until the scene was cleared, Fieldale Fire Chief Todd Norman said.
Two people riding in the pickup truck were airlifted from the scene, Norman said. One of them had been ejected from the truck.
Five others were transported to Sovah-Martinsville.
Neither the names of those injured nor their conditions have been released.
The Fieldale Fire Company, Fieldale Collinsville Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety responded to the incident.
Virginia State Police is investigating.
