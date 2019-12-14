There was a multiple-vehicle wreck around 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 220 and Va. 87 in Ridgeway. There appeared to be at least three vehicles involved in the crash, and one incurred substantial front-end damage. Responders asked about the availability of air-care, and air-care declined to respond because of the rainy and overcast weather. Virginia State Police troopers were on scene investigating, and VSP has not responded to requests for information.
