A 2-vehicle crash about 1 p.m. Friday involving StarNews Producer Charle Roark sent at least two people to the hospital.
The crash occurred on U.S. 58 East in the Laurel Park area of Henry County. A 4-door sedan collided with the rear of Roark’s Toyota Camry.
Injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
“I was slowing down for traffic, then got hit from back,” Roark said from the ambulance as he was being transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville. “I feel dizzy and a little shaken up.”
