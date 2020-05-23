Virginia State Police report that one person was injured when a vehicle ran off of Carver Road in Henry County and slammed into a house Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. when the driver of a Dodge Durango veered off the road and slammed into the bedroom of 912 Carver Road. Tire tracks dug into the dirt showed the vehicle’s path through the front yard and into the home.
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Company 13, and 14 of its members responded to the scene.
State police spokesman Sgt. Richard Garletts said the incident reports listed minor injuries, but did not say who was injured.
A crash truck, utility truck, Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue, Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police and a Henry County building inspector responded to the scene.
Heavy rain was falling during and after the crash. The roadway was wet and the ground saturated from several inches of rain.
Garletts said the driver of the Durango had been charged, but details were not made available.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.