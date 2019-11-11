Marine Charles Washburn was presented the 2019 Outstanding Military Veteran Award during a Veterans Day ceremony on Monday evening at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.
Washburn was one of eight individuals nominated by the public. He is one of the individuals to help raise money for the Vietnam War memorial that was dedicated last November at the Bassett Historical Center.
The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors and expanded to allow nominations of veterans from both Martinsville and Henry County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.