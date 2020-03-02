Chad Martin, deputy mayor of the city of Martinsville, has been hired under a grant program as the part-time census engagement coordinator in the city.
The position, funded by a Pick Up the Pace! grant from The Harvest Foundation, is designed to help facilitate participation by residents in the upcoming census.
About 40% did not participate in the 2010 census, and that means a loss of $2,000 per capita in federal funds that are distributed on a per-resident basis, such as schools, roads and other programs. City Manager Leon Towarnicki briefed the City Council on those figures at its meeting in February.
Census figures also are used to establish congressional districts, so an accurate headcount “is another way to make sure we’re represented in the right way,” Martin said in a release announcing his appointment.
Martin will focus his efforts on building relationships with local community-based organizations and nonprofits, the release said.
Martin also will work with local nonprofit agencies, such as Ministerial Alliance, Grace Network, Community Storehouse, the VITA tax assistance service, churches and other groups to recruit a champion to encourage people to respond and who would be trained so they will “feel comfortable helping people with signups,” he said in the release.
Many of these areas serve people of color, low-income residents, children aged 5 and younger and the LGBTQ community, which have been underreported in the census, he said.
Martin also will work to identify locations described as “Census Completion Points,” where individuals could access resources such as computers or phones that would help them respond to the census.
The United Way will have a Census Completion Point in place at its free tax preparation clinic located at Leatherwood Crossing, 8500 AL Philpott Highway, the release said.
Tonya Davis, recently named communications coordinator for the local census effort, and the West Piedmont Planning District Commission will work with Martin in his efforts.
“Achieving a complete count in our community will be an undertaking that requires the assistance of the entire community,” Philip Wenkstern, executive director of the United Way, said in the release. “We look forward to leveraging the deep relationships and community standing that countless organizations throughout Martinsville and Henry County have with local citizens to improve our census response rate. The census will begin March 12-20, when postcards will be mailed to each resident. If someone still has not responded by the end of April, each person’s home will be visited to gather information.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
