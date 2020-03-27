A single vehicle accident in Horsepasture this afternoon sent two people to Sovah Health-Martinsville with injuries.
At about 1:30 a black Buick Park Avenue with two occupants was moving east on A.L. Philpott Highway when it left the roadway on the right side near the intersection with Red Oak Road.
The vehicle appeared to veer off the road and into a ditch before striking an embankment and flipping multiple times and finally coming to rest on its top just off the roadway.
One person was described by a radio dispatcher as complaining of back pain, and the other was said to be bleeding from the mouth.
The Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad attended to both people on scene and then transported them to the hospital. One person was placed on a stretcher, and the second person was fitted with a neck brace and walked to the ambulance and got in.
The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department assisted, and the Henry County Sheriff's Department directed traffic.
One lane of the eastbound side of A.L. Philpott was closed while the Virginia State Police investigated.
