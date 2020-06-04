Martinsville native Toni Craig could hardly believe the Facebook post she came across.
Sure, the history teacher who currently resides in Virginia Beach had heard stories about the cousin killed in 1968 while fighting in the Vietnam War. But on Veteran's Day last year she suddenly came face to face with Pfc. Harry Pemberton Martin, via a photograph, when a relative shared it on the social media platform.
It was 51 years after his death. And that's when Craig learned that the young man featured in the picture never received a grave marker - his mother denied his death, and so there was never a marker with his name on it. The family had kept track of his grave site all these years with a map of the cemetery.
“My great aunt ... would say she wasn’t real sure if it was him, you know, one of those things," Craig recalled. "Maybe she just didn’t know the avenues that she needed to take in order to get [a grave marker], so then it kind of just fell by the wayside.”
Since Martin died before Craig was born, she never met the troop. Yet, she unexpectedly found herself at the helm of a pursuit to properly mark the location of the veteran’s final resting place.
When she first started asking questions to friends in the United States Navy, she knew nothing about the process to request an engraved stone.
“I asked some of my friends at home about the process to get a grave marker. I asked some friends, some commanders of ships,” Craig said. “They gave me a few things to look at on the Internet, but it was very confusing and I really didn’t get anywhere that way.”
Closure is one of the things that many veterans’ families seek after their loved one passes away. Having an appropriate marker, it turns out, is one step in that process.
Jan Clarke, administrative supervisor for the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia and the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, said that his office learns about veterans without grave markers on a case by case basis.
“Sadly, a lot of our veterans do not have immediate family or they have outlived them,” Clarke said. “They’ve passed away and their grave has gone unmarked.”
When a relative, long lost friend or curious visitor happens upon a solider without a proper gravestone, they often go on a quest, like Craig, to attain one. Many call the Virginia Department of Veterans Services, which often gets confused with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which actually provides the markers.
“We have a well established, long going partnership with the federal VA,” Clarke said. “We work with them to help attain headstones for these veterans and their families and scheduling funeral services at our state veterans cemeteries.”
Craig, not swayed by her initial lack of success, contacted the Department of Veterans Affairs in Danville. She explained the plight and finally received some answers. First, the family needed to provide proof of Martin’s military service.
“Mom said she had his obituary, but we didn’t have any paperwork,” Craig said. “All we knew was he was buried at our church.”
Much to Craig’s surprise, the officials said the obituary would work as a good starting point. A family friend and member of the church - Meadow Christian Church - also suggested they contact the Veterans Honor Guard of Martinsville and Henry County to help locate more particulars about Martin’s service.
As Craig searched for more information on her cousin’s time in the military, she discovered far more than she knew about her kin.
Martin, after graduating from Albert Harris High School in 1963 and getting permission from his mother to enlist at 17, spent the next three and a half years in the Navy and eventually became a reservist in 1966. While in the Navy, he received the National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Dominican Republic).
Recommended for re-enlistment, he joined a different branch of the military, the Marine Corps, on July 28, 1967. He wrote to his family and told them of plans to make a career out of the Marines, which he enjoyed.
On February 4, 1968, Martin, an assaultman, arrived in Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines, HS Company.
Throughout the month of June, the Battalion Landing Team committed to a series of combat operations in the SCOTLAND II area of northern Quang Tri Province, according to Martin’s records through the website Find a Grave.
On the night of June 9, 1968, there was an attempted breach of Company F and Company H defensive positions. The North Vietnamese Army attacked the Marines in force, and Flare ships remained on station until daybreak during the battle. Nine men were killed in action and many were wounded, two who later died of their wounds. Martin was one of the casualties – he was killed by hostile rifle fire.
“This whole thing about finding and getting this grave marker for him, I’ve been on this crusade to learn all I can about Vietnam and what all went on there and the place that he actually passed away. I’ve researched that,” Craig said. “I’ve actually stayed up until three or four o’clock in the morning on the Internet. It has really stimulated my thoughts and things about what was going on there.”
The online information helped Craig fill out the forms needed for Martin’s grave marker, but she couldn’t track one file – his DD-214 discharge papers. Since he was killed in action, the discharge papers from the Marines simply didn’t exist. They were able to locate Martin’s discharge papers from the Navy, however, which helped propel the mission forward.
The military paid in full for the grave marker. On April 16, 2020, Martin’s gravestone arrived at his final resting place, the Meadow Christian Church Cemetery, located at 1140 Meadowood Trail.
Nearly 52 years after the soldier’s interment, a younger cousin she never met marked his grave for generations of family and passersby to see.
“I just, part of me is getting a little emotional about it because he did not have to go and the fact that he did and he paid the ultimate sacrifice, to me this grave marker makes it so that he’s resting a little easier," Craig said. "Like, he’s really at peace now because it’s done, it’s complete."
When the marker arrives, Clarke said, it gives the veteran’s sacrifice perpetuity.
“They say the most important thing on that stone is the hyphen between the date of birth and the date of death," Clarke explained. "It gives somebody visiting that grave site the name of someone who is resting now who served our country.” Clarke said.
Helping pen the final chapter of Martin’s story, Craig encourages others to also seek out answers to unfinished matters – no matter how long the journey might take.
“I would just really like to let anybody know that if something is on your heart and you’re interested in it, figure it out. Go to the library. Get on the Internet. Ask questions,” Craig said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.