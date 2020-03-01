DATE: Tuesday, when 13 other states and American Samoa will go to the polls for “Super Tuesday”.
POLLS OPEN: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
REPUBLICAN NOMINEE: To be chosen at state convention.
CANDIDATES ON THE BALLOT: Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
DROPPED OUT: Bennet, Booker, Castro, Williamson and Yang.
DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE: Passed.
DO YOU HAVE TO BE REGISTERED AS DEMOCRAT TO VOTE: No.
OTHER RACES ON BALLOT: None.
QUESTIONS ABOUT VOTING: www.elections.virginia.gov
Where to vote
Martinsville
Precinct 1 – the former Martinsville city housing program office, 605 Fourth St.
Precinct 2 – Martinsville Middle School, 30 Cleveland Ave.
Precinct 3 – Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Ave.
Precinct 4 – Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd.
Precinct 5 – Martinsville City Schools administrative offices, 746 Indian Trail
Precinct 6 – Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St.
Henry County
Blackberry District:
Precinct 101 (Bassett No. 2) – Bassett Rescue Squad Training Center, 1946 Riverside Drive, Bassett
Precinct 102 (Gunville) – Bassett Ruritan Building, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett
Precinct 103 (Scott’s Tanyard) – Sanville Elementary School, 19 Sanville School Road, Bassett
Horsepasture District:
Precinct 201 (Fieldale) – Rangeley Ruritan Building, 134 Calloway Drive, Fieldale
Precinct 202 (Horsepasture No. 1) – Horsepasture Fire Station Recreational Building, 17787 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway
Precinct 203 (Horsepasture No. 2) – Horsepasture Ruritan Building, 16209 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville
Precinct 204 (Spencer) – Spencer Ruritan Building (Lower Level), 150 George Taylor Road, Spencer
Iriswood District:
Precinct 303 (Irisburg) – Freedom Baptist Church Children’s Social Hall, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton
Precinct 302 (Axton) – Axton Elementary School, 1500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Axton
Precinct 304 (Mt. Olivet) – Mt. Olivet Ruritan Building, 400 Ward Road, Martinsville
Precinct 305 (Mountain Valley) – Mountain Valley Leatherwood Club (MVL Club), 2485 North Fork Road, Martinsville
Collinsville District:
Precinct 401 (Collinsville No. 1) – Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School (Entrance B, left side), 645 Miles Road, Collinsville
Precinct 402 (Daniels Creek) – Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School (Entrance A, auditorium), 645 Miles Road, Collinsville
Precinct 404 (Collinsville No. 2) – Collinsville Primary School, 15 Primary School Road, Collinsville
Precinct 405 (Mountain View) – VFW Building, 2327 Old Chatham Road, Martinsville
Reed Creek District:
Precinct 501 (Bassett No. 1) – Bassett Fire Station, 3735 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett
Precinct 502 (Figsboro) – Figsboro School, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville
Precinct 503 (Stanleytown) – Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive, Stanleytown
Precinct 504 (Oak Level) – Oak Level Ruritan Building, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett
Precinct 505 (Dyers Store) – Dyers Store Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road, Martinsville
Ridgeway District:
Precinct 601 (Fontaine) – Rich Acres Elementary School, 400 Rich Acres School Road, Martinsville
Precinct 602 (Hillcrest) – Rich Acres Fire Station, 1766 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville
Precinct 603 (Ridgeway No. 1) – Blue Ridge Public Library Ridgeway Branch, 900 Vista View Lane, Ridgeway
Precinct 604 (Ridgeway No. 2) – Ridgeway Baptist Church Social Hall, 15 Church St., Ridgeway
Precincts in Patrick County
Dan River District:
Ararat – Ararat Ruritan Building, 4711 Ararat Highway
Claudville – Claudville Community Building, 1828 Red Bank School Road
Willis Gap – Willis Gap Community Center, 144 The Hollow Road
Peters Creek District:
Dry Pond – Peters Creek Community Building, 2130 Dry Pond Highway
Patrick Springs – Patrick Springs Fire Station, 181 Spring Road
Russell Creek – Russell Creek Community Building, 1808 Ayers Orchard Road
Mayo River District:
Critz/Stella – Hardin Reynolds Elementary School, 3597 Dogwood Road
Liberty – Patrick Henry Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road
Blue Ridge District:
Meadows of Dan – Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 JEB Stuart Highway
Stuart Administration – Patrick County Veterans’ Memorial Building, 106 Rucker St (Third Floor Board Room)
Smith River District:
Stuart Community – Stuart Community Center (Patrick Henry Community College Patrick County Site), 212 Johnson St.
Elamsville – Fairystone Fire Station, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway
Woolwine – Smith River Rescue Squad Building, 9962 Woolwine Highway
