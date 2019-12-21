A full-time Legal Aid office is coming back to Martinsville-Henry County for the first time in 20 years, thanks to a grant from The Harvest Foundation.
The foundation recently announced a 3-year, $300,000 grant to the Virginia Legal Aid Society, Inc. to establish a Martinsville office to assist low-income residents with legal issues. The organization is in the process of hiring an attorney, VLAS Executive Director David Neumeyer said, and officials hope to have “a daily presence” in the area by early February 2020.
Legal Aid had to close its Martinsville office in 2000 for financial reasons, Neumeyer said. Since then, the area has been served out of the Danville office, with an attorney traveling to Martinsville for appointments. However, without a dedicated office here, he said, “You kind of disappear from view. People are not as aware of our services.”
The project’s major goals are to improve the safety and stability of housing for low-income residents, supporting their ability to participate in the workforce, according to a news release from the foundation.
“As local job opportunities are increasing, many people now entering the workforce are new employees or may be coming back after a prolonged absence, and they need support as they may not have a strong financial foundation yet,” Harvest Impact Officer Sheryl Agee said in a release announcing the grant. “Their path forward can easily fall apart if they run into a financial situation that leads to a housing issue or eviction. Virginia Legal Aid will have an attorney dedicated to Martinsville-Henry County residents who will assist them in navigating those issues.”
The grant application cited high local poverty rates, low median incomes and high eviction rates as major barriers to safe and secure housing in the area. Eviction rates for Martinsville are 7.23% and 4.38% in Henry County, compared with a national rate of 2.34%.
Housing is just one of the issues VLAS' attorneys can help residents navigate. “We assist low-income individuals and families with civil legal problems that deal with the basics of life,” Neumeyer said, including housing, income, food, family disputes, advance medical care and other topics. Clients must meet certain income guidelines, generally within 200% of the poverty line, he said. VLAS does not charge clients a fee.
VLAS has a goal of serving 150 clients in Martinsville and Henry County the first year. Officials plan to use two locations, Neumeyer said: A dedicated office space, as well as being present on a regular basis at Grace Network.
“We are excited about returning to Martinsville,” he said. Scheduling interviews “is just not the same thing as having a day-to-day presence. We can see people quickly in case of an emergency.”
For more information on Legal Aid, people’s legal rights in different areas, client testimonials, and more, visit vlas.org.
This is the final grant announced by The Harvest Foundation in December as part of its 2019 fall grants cycle. For more information on the foundation and other grant awards, visit theharvestfoundation.org.
