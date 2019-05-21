As soon as she walked into her friend’s house, retired nurse Linda Brim said she knew there was a problem. A pungent smell permeated the air, but Brim couldn’t quite put her finger on it.
“I could not breathe,” Brim said. “Another relative got sick.”
Brim quickly called Henry County Public Service to access the issue. The individual who arrived at the scene took a whiff of the air.
“He said, ‘It smells like raw oil to me.’ I said, ‘Raw oil?’
“He said that’s oil that hasn’t been burned yet,” Brim said.
The culprit of the loud odor made sense. Brim’s friend recently ordered heating oil for her underground tank, and the fill-up didn’t last as long as usual.
The homeowner assumed she had burned through the oil quickly, but that wasn’t the case. There was a hole in her underground tank, which caused a leak.
Brim contacted a company that performed a test of the soil surrounding the tank.
“The test showed it was hot, so there was plenty of oil leaking out into the ground,” Brim said.
That issue with the underground oil tank issue sparked an environmental fervor in Brim.
“There needs to be a law passed that people cannot have underground tanks,” Brim said. “I think it’s important because it does harm to our environment. If it goes into our ground, it goes into our soil. It affects the animals and plants and fumes are coming into our air.”
An active member of Virginia Organizing, a nonpartisan, statewide, grassroots organization that brings people together to build a more just Virginia, Brim shared her concerns with other locals passionate about environmental issues.
Martha Woody, a meeting facilitator and member of Virginia Organizing, encourages community members to share their concerns with others.
“It’s up to each of us to do what we can to address climate change and the increasingly devastating effects it is having everywhere,” Woody said. “The best place for me as an individual and for our chapter of Virginia Organizing to put our efforts is here, where we live and where our efforts are most likely to be effective.”
Suzanne Fuhrmeister, a Virginia Organizing workshop organizer, relayed the importance of having conversations that some might deem difficult.
“Changes are happening now whether or not we are ready for them or acknowledge them,” Fuhrmeister said. “I prefer to anticipate the consequences of climate change so it becomes an evolutionary adaptation more than a catastrophic event.
“Large-scale actions, as well as small-scale local action, are necessary and need to begin here and now.”
Dennis Hairston, a veteran and member of Virginia Organizing, said he noticed a statement in a recent water bill, alerting the public of a chemical in the water. Although this foreign agent is considered safe, its presence of the alarmed Hairston.
“The Earth is our mother,” Hairston said. “All humans breathe the same air, drink the same water. It affects everybody.”
On a broader scale, issues that begin locally could impact other regions with time.
“What happens in one part of the world eventually happens to everyone,” Hairston said.
Hairston used the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan as an example. In 2011, an earthquake caused a tsunami, which resulted in a meltdown of the nuclear plant. More than 5,000 miles of ocean separates Fukushima from San Mateo, Calif., but traces of radiation – too minimal to harm humans – from the accident are found in the state’s wine.
Hairston, who said he is a Christian, said he doesn’t expect a perfect world before the Second Coming of Jesus, but he also doesn’t plan to sit around and watch it fall apart.
“Between now and then, I don’t expect that the God I serve wants me to sit back and twiddle my thumbs,” Hairston said. “I think He wants me to make life better for everybody until that time comes.”
That’s one of the reasons Hairston joined Virginia Organizing.
“The people are passionate and dedicated about making a positive difference,” Hairston said.
Both Hairston and Brim practice environmentally friendly habits.
“I recycle,” Hairston said. “Someone commented about it recently. Multiplied, one little pebble in a pond can make a thousand ripples.”
Throwing away one aluminum can here and one plastic bottle there might not seem like a big deal, but each bottle thrown in a regular trashcan ends up in a landfill. If a person drinks two soft drinks a day and tosses the container, that’s over 700 bottles or cans in a landfill a year. In 2011 there were 13,559 residents living in Martinsville. If each person had two drinks a day without recycling, that’s just shy of 10 million bottles in a landfill a year.
Brim takes her recycling a step beyond bottles and cans – she reuses a natural resource that many take for granted.
“When I wash my dishes, I take my water and water my flowers,” Brim said.
For those concerned about the environment, Virginia Organizing will host a free event at Patrick Henry Community College’s Frith Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. This interactive workshop will explore the effects of climate change and environmental issues and will touch on other pertinent topics.
“As to what steps can we take to solve some of the issues, I hope the answers to that question will come from the discussion at the workshop,” Woody said. “We really plan to leave the meeting with action steps to be taken and people who have agreed to be responsible for the various activities.”
Doing his part to enact change, Hairston said he looks forward to sharing Virginia Organizing’s ideals with others.
“My personal philosophy is you have to want the same thing for yourself as you want for others. I want clean water. I want clean air. I want relatively good health,” Hairston said. “…Virginia Organizing is a vehicle for little ordinary people like me to be able to give back.”
Hoping for a big turnout at the workshop, the group looks forward to welcoming those dedicated to positively impacting their world.
“They should be concerned about the environment because it has an impact on your life and on your health,” Brim said. “If you take care of the environment, the environment will take care of you.”
Environmental workshop
WHAT: Virginia Organizing workshop
WHEN: 6-8 p.m., Tuesday
WHERE: Frith Hall, Patrick Henry Community College, Martinsville
MORE INFO: The event is free and open to the public. Contact Virginia Organizing staff member Nik Belanger at nik.belanger@virginia-organizing.org or 434-709-4953.