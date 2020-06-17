Virginia, West Piedmont Health District need many tracers to track spread of COVID-19

Before March you may not have heard of a something called a "contact tracer."
But since the novel coronavirus invaded our conversation, this position has played a vital and functional role in helping find how cases of COVID-19 spread and, ultimately, prevent that spread.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced in mid-May that the state would hire more than 1,000 contact tracers. Despite having received more than 6,000 applications to sort through, as of last week, the Virginia Department of Health had hired only 316 since that announcement.
Here's why VDH needs them: As of Wednesday morning, there were 55,775 cases statewide. There have been 1,583 deaths, and some 5,692 people have been hospitalized.
West Piedmont Health District has been hit with a significant spike of cases since May 1. As of Wednesday there were 212 cases in Henry County, 58 in Martinsville, 33 in Patrick County and 46 in Franklin County. On May 1 Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County had a total of 20 cases, and Franklin County had about that many.
Contact tracers may be, as Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for WPHD, explains, an expanding employment opportunity, but they always have been a regular part of what public health does.
“When there is an outbreak of flu at a school, or food poisoning at a restaurant or scabies at a nursing home, etcetera, we provide case management of infected persons but also work to curb the spread by working closely with people who have been in contact with the sick person,” she said. “This helps us get a picture of the status of the illness and also slows the spread since we work with every close contact of the sick person.”
A person identified as a "close contact" to someone with a positive case of COVID-19 is requested to self-quarantine for 14 days. Close contacts are individuals who have had direct interaction with the positive person, but that doesn’t mean everyone who came into contact with that individual should expect a call from the health department.
For example, say grandma’s COVID-19 test came back positive. Grandpa would be notified, because he lives in the same household. Grandma’s knitting group might get a call if she had attended a recent gathering. But grandpa’s fishing buddies likely wouldn’t have to keep their phone lines open.
“A person who is exposed to a close contact is not interviewed,” Bell said. “Think of it in concentric circles. The middle is the sick person, the next ring is close contacts, the third ring is contacts of close contacts.”
You can see how those circles might require the need to reach out and check an exponential number of individuals. That's why, in addition to the 1,000 new positions, nearly 700 health employees have been reassigned to do work similar to that of an independently contracted contact tracer.
“WPHD has one epidemiologist, although we receive help from regional and state staff if we need help," Bell said. "Also, public health nurses and even clerical staff are trained to conduct contact tracing, so that they can be reassigned in times of need.
“The current COVID situation is an example of resourcing our own staff to assist with contact tracing and why VDH is hiring so many tracers to help manage COVID.”
What they do
Contact tracers follow a similar protocol for each case.
“The contact tracer works with a case manager to conduct cold calls to individuals who have been identified as a close contact of an infected person,” Bell said. “The tracer asks questions about symptoms and makes recommendations for quarantine or for a person to be tested for an infectious disease, like COVID.
"They enter data into a statewide system that tracks new cases, close contacts and other factors. They follow up with the contacts they have established until symptoms are no longer present, and they interview new positive cases to determine their close contacts and recovery recommendations.”
Candidates for one of the hundreds of individuals the state wants to fill by the end of the month must have several skills to be qualified.
Those include good interviewing skills, both persistence and patience, detailed note-taking skills and the ability to enter data into an online system. Tracers are encouraged to be respectful of each person they call regardless of socioeconomic and ethnic differences.
Once a candidate is hired, the epidemiologist will provide training.
Spanish speakers needed
The positions available are largely part-time, and salaries are dependent upon skills. Bell noted that the health department desperately needs Spanish-speaking contact tracers, which seem to be in short supply. And individuals with skills above those required may be entitled to a higher pay.
“Contact tracers are trained at the health department, and then typically work remotely with a health department-supplied cell phone and laptop,” Bell said.
WPHD is in the process of hiring new tracers, but that doesn’t mean there won't be a need for more tracers even after this current batch of jobs is filled.
“We have hired two and have another half dozen in the cue. At present they are being vetted,” Bell said. “How many hires will depend on whether the caseload is increasing or declining. Probably four will be working in our district, unless more are needed due to increased cases.”