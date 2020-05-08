The long-awaited breakdown of coronavirus cases based off of zip codes came to fruition on Friday.
By simply searching for COVID-19 Data Insights on the Virginia Department of Health’s website, viewers arrive at a new, interactive metric where they’re prompted to type in any zip code in the state to see the number of positive coronavirus tests and number of people tested in that locale.
As of Friday, there were 12 cases for zip code 24112 in Martinsville. Zip codes with one to four cases are considered suppressed, as was the case in Ridgeway, Collinsville, Bassett and Axton in Henry County, as well as in Stuart in Patrick County. Meadows of Dan in Patrick County had zero reported cases.
“We’re trying to be as transparent as possible. In bigger towns where there’s many zip codes in one area, it’s probably more beneficial than a place like Martinsville, where we basically have two. It’s not really providing that depth,” said Nancy Bell, population health manager and public information officer for the VDH’s West Piedmont Health District. “It’s good news because we’re aggregating our data and trying to share, but in a perfect scenario, the benefit would be that you could see where pockets of outbreaks are and react accordingly.”
Some other states listed COVID-19 cases by zip code before Virginia. Bell speculated that one of the factors that could have stalled Virginia’s postal code data could have been the initial load placed on contact tracers.
“Everybody does contact tracing differently, but ours is very intense. We’re adding more personnel every day,” Bell said. “The infected person gives us information on everyone they came into close contact with. We call all of those people and give them instruction on what they should do – whether it’s go get a test, stay isolated – and then we call, almost every day, all of those people. So the more you get, the more calls you make and the less time you have to do anything else.”
With more contact tracers joining the force daily, it gives those individuals additional time to collect and compile facts from a broader range of resources.
The VDH will update the COVID-19 cases by zip code as new analyses become available, according to the organization’s website.
As Virginia looks at going into Phase One of relaxing some restrictions as early as Friday, the zip code metric could help people factor in their risk when visiting different parts of the state.
“I think it would cause those who are a little relaxed about mask wearing, if they could see there’s a large number of cases in Pittsylvania County, then I’m going to be really careful when I go to Pittsylvania County,” Bell said.
Just because there’s a fairly low number of cases, or even no cases, in a particular zip code doesn’t mean there’s no contagion risk. The new data insights might impact some residents’ decisions about traveling, practicing social and physical distancing and gathering in larger groups, but others plan to continue closely following the safety guidelines no matter where they go.
“For me, I’m going to say it doesn’t [change anything],” Bell said. “I’m going to keep wearing my mask. I’m going to keep doing my social distancing regardless of what the numbers say.”
It’s strongly encouraged that others continue practicing the safety recommendations as well.
“This virus is going to stay with us until we get a vaccine for it,” Bell said. “In the meantime, whether they’re relaxing standards or not, if they’re starting to ease restrictions, you’ve still got to wear those masks. You’ve still got to wash those hands. You’ve still got to use some common sense hygiene to protect yourself and those around you.”
