Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge starting Tuesday has 36 available spots for childcare for the families of essential employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced.
BGCBR will give priority to club members whose guardians are first responders or essential staff. New applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis.
The cost to attend is $80 per week per child, which includes school work help and tutoring, snacks, enrichment programs, activities, and supervision. Hours for the services will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We plan follow the sanitation guidelines set forth by the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as the World Health Organization (WHO),” Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Executive Director Joanie Petty said in the release. “Though the situation around the virus remains fluid, our goal is to continue our mission – to serve those kids who need us most. We can’t wait get back to offering our services to all of our Boys & Girls Club members we miss dearly.”
BGCBR members who would like to apply should call 276-656-1171. Information and updates will be available at www.bgcbr.org or www.facebook.com/bgcbr.
BGCBR also is asking for donations of snacks, water, juice, and any extra sanitation supplies. To contribute, contact Adam Pace, director of organizational development, at 276-656-1171 or abpace@bgcbr.org.
STEP closes its lobbies
STEP, Inc. (Solutions That Empower People), which supports Head Start and Early Head Start, Meals on Wheels and other programs, has closed the lobbies of its offices in Martinsville, Stuart and Rocky Mount to the public but will continue to offer all critical services to its clients.
Signs on the lobby doors direct visitors to call the phone number of the office they are wishing to contact and make arrangements to speak with department representatives.
The only service that has been suspended “Senior Café.” Meals on Wheels are still being delivered to qualifying seniors in Franklin and Patrick counties; educational and nutritional services (school lunches) are still being delivered to students in LIFES Academy and Head Start, although remotely; and services for re-entry, homelessness, rental assistance, and weatherization are still processed, although on a reduced scale for the time being.
The VITA tax preparation assistance program will continue through early April, with taxpayers using a drop-off system to receive help filing their taxes. Details are posted at www.stepincva.com
To contact STEP offices, call 276-694-2239 in Patrick County and 276-638-8311 in Martinsville/Henry County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.