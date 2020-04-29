VIRUS BRIEFS
Social Services launches app
The Virginia Department of Social Services has launched a mobile app and website designed to streamline access to resources for individuals, families and businesses.
The new COVID-19 Virginia Resources website and app enables users to search for local resources through 211Virginia.org, as well as access CommonHelp, the online system to apply for food assistance, health care, childcare and other benefits.
It also will provide guidance from the Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development and several federal agencies. Confidential support is also available to assist with crises relating to family violence, sexual assault and child and adult abuse, a release said.
For more information, visit COVID.Virginia.Gov. The app is now available for download through the App Store, and will soon be available through the Google Play store.
Webinar series launched
The SoVa COVID-19 Task Force has launched the SoVa Wednesday Webinar Series to assist businesses and industries with the impacts of COVID-19. The task force members include economic developers and representatives from Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties and Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The first, “Supply Chain Challenges and Future Opportunities” focuses on the supply chain.
Registration is required. Visit www.svra.org/covid-19-resources. The task force has developed a calendar of COVID-related events and an extensive resource list on this website.
Kroger adds initiatives
Kroger Mid-Atlantic corporate affairs manager Allison McGee offered a few updated responses at stores, including Martinsville, because of COVID-19:
- As a priority to provide a safe environment Kroger has provided masks for all our store associates to wear as of April 25.
- Kroger Mid-Atlantic has hired close to 3,800 associates since March 22 and has hundreds of immediate positions available. Visit jobs.kroger.com to learn more.
- Kroger Mid-Atlantic has directed nearly $300,000 to restock food banks and pantries and helping feed students. Stores also collect donations for Feeding America.
- A contact-less pay option for customers, Kroger Pay, will allow customers to link their mobile devices for payment by scanning a QR code through plexiglass.
- The company extended through Saturday its expanded base pay and bonus plans for employees working during the pandemic.
