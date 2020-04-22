Carter Bank donates to feeding program
Carter Bank & Trust, which is based in Martinsville, has donated $25,000 to Feeding Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 relief efforts.
The money is earmarked to purchase a truckload of food to distribute to food insecure families in our service areas in Southwest Virginia where we see the most need, Feeding Southwest Virginia said a release.
“All of our communities have been sererely impacted as a result of the COVID-19 virus,” Carter Bank & Trust CEO Litz H. Van Dyke said in the release announcing the donation, “and this donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia is just us doing what we do best — caring.”
Social Security
deadline
Officials are reminding the public that the U.S. Social Security Administration set a deadline for today for some Social Security beneficiaries to ensure they receive those stimulus checks from the government.
Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries who did not file 2018 or 2019 taxes and who have qualifying children under age 17 must provide information to the IRS by today to receive the $500 per child payment quickly. They can provide this information at https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here.
Supplemental Security Income recipients with qualifying children will need to provide their information to the IRS as well, but a deadline has not been set.
For more info, visit https://blog.ssa.gov/act-now-go-to-irs-gov-a-message-from-social-security-commissioner-andrew-saul/.
Talk to Riggleman
U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville), whose district includes part of Henry County, will have a telephone town hall at 4:30 p.m. today to answer constituents’ questions about COVID-19 and steps Congress is taking. Virginia USDA Executive Director Nivin Elgohary also will be on the call. To participate dial 855-962-0994 at 4:40 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.