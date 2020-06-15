Honor guard back for some services
The Martinsville-Henry County Veterans Honor Guard, which had suspended its service because of the coronavirus pandemic, is back to appearing at funeral services in the area – with limitations.
Starting today the guard is accepting requests, but its availability is limited by rules for having services as established by the state and the limitations on its members to participate.
Thomas Spencer announced last week that the guard will serve at graveside services only, will appear at only one service per day and will be available only on a first-come, first-served basis.
For further information or to request an appearance, contact Spencer at 276-634-7682.
YMCA reopens
in Martinsville
The YMCA of Martinsville, closed since March because of the novel coronavirus, reopened to members earlier this month under policies and best practices dictated by the state and by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those policies and procedures include:
- Members should wear masks while not exercising.
- Social distancing should be 6 feet at all times and 10 feet when exercising.
- Locker rooms are open only for changing and not showers, steam or sauna.
- The pool will be for lap swimming only and not recreational swimming.
- Stairwells will be separated for up and down and not both.
- Seating and common areas are closed.
- All members will be questioned when entering, and anyone with a fever or cough or exposure to someone with COVID-19 will not be admitted.
Doors are open 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7-5 on Saturday and 1-5 on Sunday.
Kroger resumes
normal hours
Kroger stores in the area on Sunday resumed normal operating hours but continue special hours for senior or high-risk shoppers because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That means stores will open each day at midnight and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight, depending on local policies.
Pharmacy hours will not change. Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
Senior and high-risk shopping hours will be extended to 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.
“The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers,” Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said in a release announcing the changes. “ We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”
The release said Kroger will continue with limiting store capacity, providing personal protective equipment, encouraging social distancing and providing greater cleaning and barriers at registers.
