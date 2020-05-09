Sovah Health has resumed some elective and non-urgent surgeries and procedures that were previously rescheduled out of an abundance of caution amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Current projections indicate a lower than expected volume of COVID-19 in the region, which means less strain on health care resources, thus allowing for the decision, the hospital said in a release that confirmed previously published reports.
“Resuming these important services is an essential component of meeting our community’s health needs and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said in the release. “As this work gradually gets underway in our hospital again, we remain committed to conserving critical supplies, being vigilant in our fight against COVID-19, and ensuring that our facility is a safe place for all patients, providers and employees.”
Sovah said it has carefully followed guidance from federal, state and local officials, monitoring the prevalence of the virus in the community and evaluating supplies and resources,
The hospital will focus on scheduling patients with more time-sensitive health needs, and those decisions will be made in partnership with the attending physician/surgeon/proceduralist. Patients who are scheduled and approved for procedures must meet specific requirements, including passing standard COVID-19 screenings.
Surgical patients also will be asked to practice isolation for seven days before a procedure to minimize potential exposure; to check temperature twice a day during this 7-day period and to report temperatures over 100 degrees to their provider; and undergo testing for COVID-19.
Patients awaiting information about their previously postponed procedure can expect to hear from their provider or provider’s office to discuss rescheduling at the appropriate time.
Health Coalition gets grant for testing
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness in $170,044 to expand testing for the coronavirus.
The grant, part of more than $1.6 million presented to Community Health Centers in Virginia, was announced in separate releases by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem).
A total of 26 centers were named in the program and is in addition to $3.3 billion federal appropriation to testing for the state as a whole. Virginia is ranked among the worst states in the country for testing per capita.
“More coronavirus testing will advance public health and help the safe reopening of our economy,” Griffith said in his release.
Emergency SNAP help
The Virginia Department of Social Services will make emergency benefits available to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants to further assist individuals and families in meeting their food needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The benefits will be automatically loaded to recipient’s SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Monday. Consistent with the release of emergency benefits in March and April, eligible households include SNAP participants who are not already receiving the maximum allotment as part of their regular monthly benefit. Households that are eligible for benefits do not have to take any action. SNAP households will continue to receive their May benefits on their usual issuance date.
Individuals may apply online at https://commonhelp.virginia.gov/ or by calling 855-635-4370.
Kroger continues testing
Kroger announced the continued protection of frontline associates by making free COVID-19 testing available, based on symptoms and medical need. Paired with additional safety measures, Kroger remains committed to protecting the health and well-being of its associates.
Kroger also is supplying employees with free personal protection equipment.
