Sovah Health-Martinsville put out a call Friday for help from the community as it prepares for cases of the COVID-19 virus.
The hospital said it would accept donations of unused and handmade medical and protective supplies, citing in a release an expected need for personal protective equipment that is in short supply across the country.
Several outlets in the Martinsville area have been helping to create, manufacture and distribute such equipment. The hospital said it would accept:
- Disposable face masks including surgical masks and earloop masks.
- Respirator masks rated N95 or higher.
- • Face shields and goggles designed to protect eyes.
- • Disposable gowns such as medical/dental gowns as well as impervious or isolation gowns.
- • Disposable non-latex gloves, surgical caps and foot covers.
- • Antimicrobial wipes, Clorox/bleach and hand sanitizer.
The hospital said it could not accept medical devices, medications or linens. To donate, call 276-634-4944 to arrange delivery.
Martinsville waives deadline
Martinsville Commissioner of Revenue Ruth Easley said she would waive the deadline (which had been April 1) for the elderly and disabled to apply for relief of their real estate taxes.
“The city’s ordinance grants me authority to waive that deadline ‘where the commissioner of the revenue determines that the failure to grant the exemption would serve to create an extreme hardship for the applicant,’” Easley wrote in an email. “Given that the [Martinsville Municipal] building is closed to the public, our elderly and disabled relief applicants are a high-risk group for COVID-19, and the governor has issued a stay-at-home order, I expect to use this waiver authority rather liberally.“
She said her staff has been trying to contact all of applicants who have not filed to provide the information. Those with questions can call 276-403-5131.
“If we miss them or they miss the deadline all they have to do is call and we will make sure to certify them this year if they meet the qualification criteria,” Easley said.
Those eligible are property owners age 65 or older or totally and permanently disabled (of any age) with gross combined income of $27,500 and total combined financial worth of $65,000.
Voter registration office closed
The Henry County Voter Registration Office will be closed to the public until further notice. Those wanting to register to vote, to update registration information or request an absentee ballot may do so by calling 276-638-5108, 276-634-4697 or 276-634-4698 or sending an email to estone@co.henry.va.us or by visiting https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation.
Carter adjusts practices
Carter Bank & Trust has launched a COVID-19 Response Resource Center to provide updates on operational changes and relief programs that may be available to customers. The bank has limited lobby services at all branches to appointment only, but drive-through lanes remain open. Online, mobile and ATM banking also works.
Carter also announced that it would temporarily defer loan payments, waive late fees and suspend adverse credit reporting through August and had suspended foreclosure activities until June 1.
For more information visit https://l.carterbankandtrust.com/covid-19/ or call 833.275.2228.
