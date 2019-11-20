It was standing room only Tuesday evening at a community meeting about the planned Warming Center of Martinsville and Henry County.
More than 60 people packed the Daily Grind in uptown Martinsville to learn more about the center’s plans to open in December and what still needs to be done.
The center, to be hosted at a local church, will offer homeless individuals a hot meal and a place to stay overnight this winter when the weather drops below a certain temperature. The volunteer-led efforts to open a new center emerged after the warming shelter at the Salvation Army in Martinsville had to shut down due to lack of manpower, funds and space.
Center Director Cristen Anderson said she was “thrilled” that so many people attended the meeting. “It was more than we expected,” she said. Anderson added she was also pleased that the audience included “two people who were survivors of homelessness and came here tonight to give back.”
However, to make the new center a reality, volunteers and donations are still needed to help with staffing and transportation of guests to the shelter, organizers said.
“Our barriers are people and transportation. We want to be of service to everyone — not just in city limits,” Anderson said.
If these efforts are successful, organizers hope to apply for a grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand their capacity next year. Ultimately, a cold-weather shelter is just the beginning, said the Rev. Michael Harrison of the Community Fellowship, a partner in the project.
“Our end goal is we’re going to get a 365-day, 24/7 homeless shelter in MHC,” Harrison said during the meeting, to applause and shouts of “Amen!” from the crowd.
Kyle Ogle, who has volunteered with the previous warming shelter for four years, serves as the volunteer coordinator and trainer. After seeing the meeting turnout, he said, “It’s a new energy. People didn’t realize how we’d been struggling for volunteers. That’s the biggest reason we’re not open right now.”
He added, “Without volunteers, the ideas you heard tonight can’t happen.”
Anderson and Ogle told attendees the main needs are for volunteers to stay overnight at the shelter, starting at about 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. These people will ready the beds, serve the meal and wake guests up in the morning. Training will be provided, and new volunteers will always have a second more experienced volunteer there with them, Ogle said.
“It’s actually pretty easy because you get to sleep,” he said.
Anderson said she has two small children and still plans to volunteer overnight at least once a season. Ogle said he usually stays overnight dozens of times each winter, in spite of health issues.
“People have told us the warming center saved their lives, so the sacrifice is worth it,” Ogle said.
Without it, people without indoor shelter are exposed to the elements and can develop hypothermia, he said. Ogle shared the story of one man who had to spend the night in a portable toilet on cold nights to stay out of the wind. One night, it flooded, and he had to stand on top of the toilet all night to stay dry.
In addition to shelter, guests receive dinner, breakfast, and portable care packages of food and personal hygiene items.
“People would come in and tell us it was the first warm meal they’d had in a while,” Ogle said.
Community members may not realize homelessness is a problem here because “homelessness looks different here than it does in urban areas,” he said.
It is also difficult to get an accurate count of unsheltered people. Every year, the West Piedmont Planning District conducts a “point-in-time” census of the homeless population. In 2018, census-takers found 87 people needing shelter in the district, which includes Martinsville, Danville and the counties of Henry, Patrick and Franklin.
However, organizers say this number is incomplete. First, the numbers were lower than in past years because the project didn’t have as many workers helping with the count. Second, because so much of the area is rural, unsheltered people are simply not as publicly visible.
Ogle helped with the count and described difficulties with the process. “How do you go up and ask someone, ‘Hey, are you homeless?’” he said. “We figured out to say, ‘Do you have somewhere to stay tonight?’”
At this stage of planning, the MHC Warming Center will be allowed to accept up to 20 people. More than that, and they are subject to more regulations and insurance issues, Harrison said. In the past, the shelter has seen nights where no one showed up and has ranged up to 10 or 15 people. However, organizers expect more guests now that they plan to open when the temperature is above freezing.
“If it’s cold for me to walk from my car to the house, we should be open,” Ogle said.
Also, they expect word to spread and more people to participate once transportation options become available. “We know the longer we’re open, the more people will come,” Harrison said. However, he said, “The transportation issue is huge.”
In the past, most clients of the shelter got there on foot. However, with the new location, organizers needs vans, buses, and drivers to transport people. Currently, they plan to pick up from the Blue Ridge Regional Library in Martinsville around 6:45 p.m. on nights the shelter is open.
One woman in the audience asked about transporting people from Bassett and other areas of the county. “We have a problem countywide. Kayaking down the river, I see people living in tents,” she said.
Mandy Folman, mobility manager for the Southern Area Agency on Aging, said during the meeting that she plans to discuss transportation possibilities with the city-county PART bus system.
Harrison also encouraged local churches to consider loaning their vans or buses when not in use — even if it doesn’t run. “If your church has a bus or van but it’s inoperable, we have a mechanic who is willing to fix it up,” he said.
Volunteers also will be needed to donate meals for about 10 to 15 people and do intake (checking people in) on nights the shelter is open.
Folman has volunteered and worked extensively with the local homeless population despite living in Patrick County. “I really like doing intake,” she said. “You get to talk to everybody and hear their stories.”
In response to an audience question, Anderson said the shelter will have kitchen equipment to store and heat up food, but not to cook it.
During the meeting, Gaye Smith, who is in charge of donations and inventory, told the audience about items still needed for care packages.
“The community has come together in an amazing way,” she said. The center put out a call on Facebook for donations of personal care items, and, as a result, they have plenty of toothbrushes and toothpaste, she said. Still needed in particular are donations of new, unused socks and underwear, because these are items that get dirty and worn out quickly when living outside, Smith said.
Folman said people who have homes take may not realize what a difference it makes to have clean socks. “Being there and giving out the new socks is like Christmas. They tear them open and put them on right there,” she said.
Smith reminded the attendees that people experiencing homelessness “don’t have access to laundry facilities, so you have to think — anything they have, they’re carrying with them. Even if they are able to wash their socks in a sink, there’s nowhere to dry them.”
That’s why the center asks for travel sizes of soap, shampoo, deodorant, lotions, and so on instead of full-size bottles, she said. The center also especially needs financial donations.
Donations are being collected at Luna Moth Tattoo Studio, the Community Fellowship, and Salvation Army. Luna Moth is located in the Holiday Shopping Center in Collinsville, at 1892 Virginia Ave. For their donation drive, they are accepting toys, canned goods, grab-and-go breakfast and other food items, bottled water, small personal hygiene items, soap, deodorant, washcloths, and hand warmers.
This project goes beyond meeting people’s basic needs, Harrison said.
“Why do we do this?” he asked the audience during the meeting. “First, because people are cold. More than that, we have a need for hope in this community. We provide hope through our personal connections. You are there to tell people they matter, that they are important.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
