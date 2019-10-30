For those who complain that Christmas infringes on Halloween, there is new ammunition: The date and theme for Martinsville's 69th annual Christmas parade have been set.
The parade will be on Nov. 23, and the theme is “The Magic of Christmas.”
The parade will start at 5 p.m. and circle through uptown Martinsville along Main and Church streets.
It was difficult to come up with a theme for the parade at first, said Charles Roark— until “we let the master of Christmas parades in Martinsville, Kathy Lawson — she gets Christmas parades better than anybody — we let her pick it.”
Roark is the owner of Star News, which runs the parade, and Lawson was a longtime volunteer who managed it before Star News took over three years ago.
The “magic of Christmas” has a special meaning for everyone, Lawson said. There’s “the magic of Santa Claus, or the magic of the manger scene, or is it just the twinkling of the lights — I love Christmas lights — the lights and the decorations and things you see in people’s yards.” It includes the special moments at church and the Christmas cantatas.
“We thought it would be creative enough to let people make some interesting floats,” Roark said.
Pre-parade entertainment will include numbers from Patriot Players’ productions of “Frozen Jr.” and “2019 Christmas Spectacular."
Other groups also are invited to perform in the performance area. In fact, that’s their only chance to perform, if they can’t do so while walking or riding on a float – there will be no stopping during the parade to dance, sing, cheer or do anything else.
That new rule should keep the parade moving along more efficiently than previous ones, Roark said.
When people or groups stop during the parade to dance, act or otherwise perform, it causes a lag in the entire parade, “and people get mad about that,” he said. “It keeps people waiting longer to see the parade.”
Volunteers still are needed to help with the parade. Roark said that anyone interested should call the station.
In fact, it’s because of the need for volunteers that the parade is held before, instead of after, Thanksgiving, he added. It’s more difficult to get helpers to commit between the two holidays.
He is hoping in particular that young people will get involved.
Lawson probably would second that thought.
She had meant to retire from the parade, she has said, but keeps helping with it.
“I am only consulting with them, giving a little direction — timelines, the dos and the don’ts,” Lawson said. “They’re learning.”
The work for volunteers starts the Friday before the parade. Someone has to go out and put stakes showing the number of each entry in the order of the parade, which is trickier than it sounds.
That involves looking at the form of each of the 130 or so entries to see how long the floor is and determine how much space each will need, taking into account other floats, roads, parking lots and so forth.
“You feed the lineup from the parking lots, and you also have to know” how to arrange floats so that the last floats leaving will be able to travel easily despite the first floats returning to the parking spots, she said.
On the day of the parade, volunteers will be busy between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Their tasks will include directing floats, answering questions and “keeping everybody safe and in a good mood,” Roark said.
A good number of volunteers to run the parade smoothly is 10, Lawson said.
Registration forms for the “The Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade,” as it’s called officially, are due by Nov. 9. Entries postmarked after that date will be charged a late fee of $25.
The fees for each entry category are: educational, free; religious, non-profit and civic, $25; “car club,” $25 per vehicle; commercial or business, $50; and professional floats, $550.
Each vendor will be allowed one or two salespeople who may sell items on the parade route. The parade’s vendor fee is $25, and each vendor must have a city sales license.
For more information about the parade, call the station during standard business hours weekdays at 276-656-3900 or email starnews47@gmail.com.
“We want to answer everybody’s questions,” Roark said. “If anybody’s got a fuss, we want to hear those too. I always like to make the parade better.”
