An army of volunteers and supporters makes it easier for the workers at the COVID-19 testing site at the Martinsville Speedway do their jobs.
The site is open for testing each Monday, Wednesday and Friday afternoon, and about 12 to 16 people get tested on each of those days, said Hamp Ingram, Henry County’s assistant chief of training and volunteer coordination for Henry County Department of Public Safety.
The testing site is in the area where vendors normally set up during the races. “It takes less than 5 minutes from the point of check-in to the point of testing,” Ingram said.
“Kathy Hatcher is the site manager, running the show,” Ingram said.
Staffers come from Dr. Favero’s Martinsville Family Medicine, Sovah Health, Bassett Family Practice, the city fire and EMS, Henry County Public Safety, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and both Fieldale-Collinsville and Ridgeway Rescue Squads, Ingram said.
The whole operation has been running smoothly, he said.
Hatcher, her husband and nurses arrive at 10 a.m., he said, and cones, tents and tables are set up around 10:30. An orientation meeting is conducted at 11. Testing is from noon to 4 p.m., and everything is cleared out by 5.
“Harvest [Foundation] is backing on this, all the partners we have … and VDH [Virginia Department of Health] has supplied a lot of equipment and supplies. We couldn’t ask for anything better,” Ingram said.
Additionally, Radial just donated 1,000 masks to the testing site, as well as to the Ridgeway Volunteer Rescue and Henry County Public Safety Departments, Harvest Director of Communications Latala Hodges said.
Pastor Matthew Brown of St. Paul High Street Baptist Church opens each testing session with prayer.
“When I pray for them, I’m just asking for God’s covering over the testing site, the workers and over everyone that comes to get tested. I’m also praying for peace of mind for the workers as I know that this is a very stressful time for them,” Brown said.
As soon as the folks at CrossPoint Church heard a testing site would be opened – the first day was April 13 -- they got the idea to deliver lunches, Pastor Carl Keith said.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to reach out to the community,” he said.
To provide lunch to the testing staff would be “one less thing for them to have to worry about.”
They have brought meals from Chick-fil-A and Subway, as well as pizza, he said.
The church has paid for the meals through an “outreach account,” said his wife, Kim Keith.
“We put like 10% into an account just for our community,” Carl Keith said. “We have a fund already built up we can access anytime we see a need.”
Said Ingram: “One of the ladies at CrossPoint make homemade cookies. They were amazing.”
That was the mother-daughter pair of Barbara and Katie Gilbert, who made chocolate chip cookies, Carl Keith said. That gives Katie something to do since she’s home unexpectedly from James Madison University.
On Monday “Mount Vernon [Baptist Church in Axton] brought chicken meals and meatloaf” from Ashley’s Taste of Home on King’s Mountain Road, Ingram said “I like Ashley’s food. That was a great meal Monday.”
Wednesday was the Community Fellowship’s first day of providing lunch. Michael Harrison of Community Fellowship and Jamie Redd of Bridge of Hands Ministry brought over a meal of barbecue and side dishes prepared by women of the church.
At the testing site, “it’s kind of surreal being with the folks that are on the front line,” Harrison said. “I pray that every test they do is negative, but we know that what they’re doing is critical to keeping us as a community safe and serving those that could be in the most difficult spots.”
Friday’s meal will be coordinated by Redd, Harrison said.
Amy Swisher, the general manager of Dominos’ Pizza in Ridgeway, said the three free deliveries of pizza to the testing site were just part of the 150 pizzas the three local Dominos restaurants – also Martinsville and Collinsville – have given away.
To the Speedway Dominos has been taking seven or eight pizzas to serve 15 each time, she said. Her staff also has brought pizzas to the school bus garage, some schools, the state trooper’s office, 911 dispatch center and Henry County Public Safety.
“Domino’s is just helping out everybody else that’s helping out,” she said. “We don’t want to leave anybody behind, and we want to make sure that everybody’s taken care of to make the community whole.”
So far, lunches during the next few weeks have been spoken for, and “we are not worried about that at the moment,” Ingram said.
However, if the testing goes on even longer, groups interested to help can call him at 276-634-4663.
“We’ve been really fortunate these churches have jumped in to help us out,” Ingram said. “I don’t know what we would do otherwise.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.