The name of the person who died in a car wreck in Henry County on Tuesday afternoon will not be released, the Virginia State Police said Friday.
"This incident has been deemed a non-reportable crash, as there was minimal damage to the car,” VSP Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Holland said in an emailed statement. "In addition, the driver's death appears to have been due to a medical emergency.
"Thus, in accordance with state law, no crash report will be completed and therefore we have no additional information to provide.”
The Martinsville Bulletin previously reported that police at the scene confirmed there was one fatality in a single-vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection with Summit View Drive and Old Chatham Road.
Rescue workers at the scene said that a male appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, and his vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed.
Public Safety officials kept media at too far away to observe the scene.
The Virginia State Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies and Public Safety workers responded.
