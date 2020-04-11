Want to attend a sunrise service in Martinsville? You can!

Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park is bringing back its Easter sunrise service this Sunday after a hiatus of several years, and all isolation rules regarding COVID-19 will be observed because of a joint effort by local media.
The Martinsville Bulletin is joining with Star News and WHEE-AM (1370) to present this sunrise event for those who want to visit in their cars and for those who want to watch and listen from their isolation.
“People can come park in our large parking lot, watch the service and listen to it live on WHEE Radio [AM1370],” Roselawn General Manager Kelly Ratcliff said. “They can also watch it live on the Martinsville Bulletin Facebook page and watch it on Star News [Comcast Channel 18].”
Star News owner Charles Roark will provide the live feed for both audio and video, thanks to the expertise of his IT director, Shawn Mullins.
“It makes us in the media relevant during these tough times,” Roark said. “It’s fun having all the media working together.”
Martinsville Bulletin General Manager Wendi Craig agreed.
“We are pleased to be a part of the solution to bring the community together for Easter Sunday,” she said. “During these uncertain times, it’s important for everyone to know that you are not alone and we will get through this together as a community.”
The Martinsville Bulletin has been serving the region for 130 years, WHEE for 66 years and Star News for 30 years, and this is apparently the first time all three organizations have combined their resources to serve the public collectively and not competitively.
“Roselawn has had Easter sunrise service for many years,” Ratcliff said. “We weren’t expecting to bring it back in the middle of a pandemic, but with people being able to stay in their cars and listen on the radio or watch it on their phones or computers — it turned out to be the perfect time.”
Sunrise occurs at 6:49 Easter Sunday morning, and the sunrise service at Roselawn will start a 7.
Ratcliff, a longtime gospel music performer, will provide the music and introduce the speakers.
Pastor Charles Whitfield of First Baptist Church East Martinsville and the Rev. Mike Hatfield of Chatham Heights Baptist Church in Martinsville will deliver the Easter message.
The service will begin on WHEE-AM1370 at 7 a.m. live and will replay on the radio at 6 Sunday evening.
The Martinsville Bulletin will stream the service live at facebook.com/martinsvillebulletin, and the service will air multiple times on Star News (Comcast Channel 18) throughout the day on Easter Sunday.
“On Easter Sunday we will all celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” Ratcliff said. “Jesus rose from the dead, and we as a community will rise above this time we are in.
“It will be a wonderful time in the Lord, and we want everyone to join us in our parking lot, in their homes, wherever they are.
“We may be apart, but we will all celebrate together.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
