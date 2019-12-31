The new Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center officially opened for business this week at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, thanks to an influx of community support and volunteers.
The shelter provides food and a warm place to stay to homeless individuals on nights the temperature is forecast to dip to 35 degrees or colder. On Monday, the opening night, volunteers weren’t sure how many people to expect. They set up four cots, set out pizzas for dinner and prepared care packages of portable snacks and hygiene items for the guests.
Eight people ended up staying on the first night, organizers said.
The warming center was previously hosted by The Salvation Army, but a lack of both funding and volunteers forced it to close. In response, a group of volunteers banded together over the past few months to find a new location and recruit help from the community.
Based on the response from the public so far, organizers are cautiously optimistic. More than 40 people showed up for a volunteer training on Saturday, and another 30 participated Monday evening, said volunteer coordinator and trainer Kyle Ogle.
“I’m pumped,” Ogle said Monday night. “Every year in the past, finding volunteers to stay overnight was the biggest issue. This year, it’s amazing. We have so many people who haven’t heard of the warming center in the past who are here now. It’s more of a community effort.”
He cautioned, however, that volunteers will continue to be needed throughout the season to keep the center open. More people are needed this season because the center plans to stay open until April and will operate on nights the temperature is 35 degrees or below, instead of 32 degrees, as in the past.
For its first week, the shelter planned to open Tuesday, today, Saturday and Sunday. Every Sunday evening, the schedule will be posted online for the coming week based on the weather forecast. If it’s warmer than expected, the shelter will still open as planned, said Director Cristen Anderson.
The only time the schedule will change is if the temperature drops.
“We could open last-minute, but we will never close on a night we have scheduled to be open,” Anderson said.
Monday night was “a perfect example,” she said. At the time she made the schedule, the forecast was 35 degrees. On Monday, the temperature was actually above 35, but they stayed open anyway.
Afton Brennan was among the volunteers who attended the training Monday night. She doesn’t have a lot of free time, between working in Vinton, taking massage therapy classes part-time at Patrick Henry Community College, and caring for her elderly grandparents, but said she signed up to become an overnight volunteer because “I love helping people. It’s always been a passion of mine. This opportunity came up, and I said yes.”
Riggs Robertson and Hailey Richardson also participated in the training Monday. Robertson said they decided to volunteer after hearing about the need.
“If my being here can make the difference between them opening or not, we’re happy to help,” Robertson said.
Also present on Monday was Mike Ward, who previously headed the warming center committee at the Salvation Army until health problems forced him to step down. He and his wife Melinda and younger son Daniel, who graduated from Martinsville High School in May 2019, attended the training to continue volunteering.
“Cristen is doing a great job. I think it’s really huge for this area,” he said.
The family first got involved in volunteering because “our oldest son was homeless for a while. It really opened our eyes to the issues surrounding homelessness,” Ward said. “We definitely see how easy it would be for someone to end up in that situation.”
Ward said he enjoyed getting to know the guests at the warming shelter.
“Everyone is very appreciative. You get to know them, you learn their stories,” he said. “I think they appreciate being treated like a human, to know they’re not invisible.”
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
