Plans for a new warming shelter have been tied up by red tape -- and not the kind you hope to see at Christmastime.
Organizers are waiting for approval from the insurance underwriting before the MHC Warming Center can open its doors. But with temperatures dropping into the teens overnight, volunteers hit the streets Thursday to bring some warmth to people forced to sleep outdoors.
Center Director Cristen Anderson and Volunteer Coordinator Kyle Ogle were joined by Tony Davis and Ariel Johnson to canvass the streets and hand out supplies to the people they found. Kits included warm clothing, blankets, hand warmers, hygiene items and gift cards for fast-food restaurants.
“We know people are out there tonight in the cold,” Ogle said Thursday. “Since we’re still going through some red tape with the center, we wanted to go to them.”
“Last night and tonight, the low is 19 degrees. It’s the coldest night of the year, so we wanted to get out there,” Anderson said.
As the volunteers stood in the Walmart parking lot loading supplies in their cars, she said, “All of us are standing here shivering. It’s crazy to think people are outside in this.”
The group spent three hours, mostly on foot, looking for homeless people in uptown Martinsville, at trail entrances and in local parks. “Man, it was cold. I can’t imagine sleeping in that weather,” Anderson said later. “One man cried when we gave him gift cards for food. He said he was so hungry and hadn’t had a warm meal in days.”
Encountering people outside also gave volunteers a chance to update them on plans for the warming shelter.
“They said they knew the center had closed and they had nowhere to go. But they were thankful to hear something was in the works,” she said.
A local church is providing the space, inspections have been completed, and the space is compliant with the fire code, she said, but “insurance underwriting is the hold-up. It’s much slower than what we had hoped, unfortunately, but we’re doing the absolute best that we can. We could get the approval any day now.”
Another distribution is planned for today (Sunday). Volunteers are invited to meet at 2:30 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot to look for homeless individuals and give out supplies.
Part of the reason for the fast-food gift cards is not just to provide food, Anderson said, but also to give people a warm place to hang out. “A lot of places won’t let you go inside and sit unless you buy something,” she said.
Davis, a tattoo artist and owner of Luna Moth Tattoo Studio, said his shop has been collecting donations for the center as well as for Southside Survivor Response Center and Toys for Tots. “I just always try to do something to better the community,” he said.
“This is my passion,” Johnson said of volunteering, and wanting to help the community is part of why she says she moved back to the area.
After walking the streets for three hours, Davis said, “Just being out last night in the cold, I can tell you, is not something anyone should have to go through.”
