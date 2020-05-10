It is said that crisis brings a community together, and that is what the coronavirus pandemic has done to Martinsville and Henry County, especially when it comes to sharing food.
More than 100 volunteers behind the MHC Emergency Feeding Program have given 1,650 boxes of food to families. The boxes are 12 by 12 by 15 inches and hold between 30 and 35 pounds of food.
That makes a total of 3,468 people helped since the program started April 6, Henry County Food Pantry Site Director Sharon Mills said. Before the pandemic, it was 950, a 400% increase. In this area, 1,800 qualify for USDA commodities, she said.
Through the MHC Emergency Feeding Program, the food is supplied by Feeding America, packed at the Henry County Food Pantry and distributed by Grace Network volunteers, with funding by The Harvest Foundation and coordinated by United Way and with support from Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia.
The food is packed on Wednesdays and Thursdays in a warehouse behind River Walk, a new consignment shop that would have opened this spring, except for the pandemic. The building that houses both is owned by David Wright, Mills said.
The Henry County Food Pantry moved to that site from the old Bassett High School at the end of March, Mills said. At 42,000 square feet, it’s bigger and easier to work out of.
About 70 volunteers, working no more than 10 at a time, have maintained social distancing while packing the boxes. Their temperature is taken when they enter the building, and they are given a cloth mask to wear, which they may keep.
The masks were donated by Efigenia Cuenca, Grace Network, Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church and Radial Corp., she said.
They assemble boxes, all donated by EMI Imagining, and place them onto conveyor belts. The boxes move along the belts, with food added in them at stations, until they are full, taped and loaded.
The food comes from Feeding Southwest Virginia. Some of it is free, and some is “extremely inexpensive,” Mills said, with much of it at 19 cents a pound or less. What goes into the boxes depends on what’s available, but a good representative would be dehydrated beans and rice, canned beans, crackers and peanut butter.
Each Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the food boxes are given out at six locations: Henry County Food Pantry in Bassett, Grace Network and Salvation Army in the city, Rich Acres Christian Church in Ridgeway, The Community Fellowship in Collinsville and Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.
Generally, families either drive through the pickup spot, or park and walk to a doorway. A volunteer hands them a box. There usually are at least two to three volunteers at each spot, often several more.
The program follows an app called “Feed the Nation” used by Henry County Food Pantry, said Curtis Millner, a volunteer at the Moral Hill site. That app, created in Henry County, Mills said, and now is used by food banks around the nation, allows volunteers across to track recipients, including to send notifications to recipients by text when there is news, such as when there’s a change in pickup location, or it’s a new month and people can get a new box.
People qualify to get a box if they are get SNAP, SSI or TANIF, or if they fall within income guidelines, said Pastor Michael Harrison of The Community Fellowship. People who qualify can receive one food box a month.
At Grace Network, Executive Director Tracy Hinchcliff has seen up to 60 to 70 boxes picked up on a Monday, she said, but generally the average pickup is between 25 and 30
The limit of one box per month comes from the USDA and “allows families to at least get some assistance” from the available resources, she said.
The food givewaway helps bridge the gap between food pantries’ being closed during the pandemic, Hinchcliff said. Meanwhile, the mandate of not allowing utilities to be cut off during the pandemic also helps families during this time – but when things get back to normal, it’s going to be difficult for many families to catch up on any unpaid bills that may have piled up.
Grace Network has “a small but powerful crew” of four or five volunteers handing out the boxes, she said. Plus, even though the agency is closed because of the pandemic, there still is always a volunteer on staff to answer the phone from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
Fred Harrington and Kelly Cobbler are two of the volunteers who distribute boxes at The Community Fellowship.
Harrington has been volunteering there since September. “I love it,” he said. “We get to help people. We get blessed and turn around and bless them. It’s a wonderful feeling to give back.”
Cobbler started with The Community Fellowship’s charities “as a community service worker to pay off fines that I owed,” she said.
That was five years ago. “I fell in love with it. I wouldn’t want to do nothing else,” she said.
On the first Monday of the giveaway, 159 boxes were given to families, Harrison said. On the subsequent Mondays, it’s usually been about 40 to 50.
About three quarters of the people who have come for food boxes at The Community Fellowship have not been registered in the system yet, Harrison said, so volunteers enter them on the spot, using devices which all of the pick-up sites use.
Additionally, The Community Fellowship has its own food distribution program for people in need. That food is in bags, and is given out Mondays through Thursdays.
“Our deal is to demonstrate the love of God to the community,” he said. “We want people to have an opportunity to have hope. When you meet someone’s physical needs, you win the right to talk with them” about God.
Meanwhile, Community Storehouse is giving out food outdoors on Thursdays, starting at 11 a.m.
“We are independent of the other program and individuals can absolutely come to the Community Storehouse as well as the other programs. In fact, we encourage people experiencing food insecurity to take advantage of all the assistance they can; one less thing to worry about in an uncertain time,” said Director Travis Adkins.
Community Storehouse has almost reached its matching fund opportunity, he added. It has a goal of $10,000 and is featured on hungerfreemhc.org.
Meanwhile, 2,150 students of Henry County Public Schools are receiving free meals, according to spokesperson Monica Hatchett, and city schools are delivering meals to 800 students, School Nutrition Services Director Sheilah Williams said.
food boxes box
food boxes Curtis Millner and Joyce Chisholm
food boxes Fred Harrington, Kelly Cobbler, Michael HArrison
food boxes Riley Wilson, Mervin Brown and George Adams
Food boxes Tracy Hinchcliff
food 1 taking temp
food 2 pam and albert
food 3 box
food 4 conveyor belt
food 5 sharon mills
~~ VERTICAL GALLERY: HIDE TITLES, UP FONT SIZE ~~
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.