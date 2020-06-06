Because of the race held at the Martinsville Speedway, the Henry County coronavirus testing site has moved across the road to Ridgeway Family Medicine.
"Even though it's a race without an audience, there's still a lot of cleaning and preparation that needs to be done," Bell said of the move from the speedway.
Ridgeway Family Medicine is in the same shopping center as Tractor Supply Company and Dippers. It doesn’t have the luxury of parking and driving space that the speedway does, so they are trying to schedule appointments to space them out, said Virginia Department of Health West Piedmont District spokesperson Nancy Bell.
People will drive around the back, get tested there and continue on to the other side, she said.
The Virginia Department of Health’s website has a new feature that lets people who have felt sick assess their symptoms to see if they should be tested. Next, anyone needing testing should contact his or her doctor, who will fax orders for a test to the site.
Testing at the site is free, Bell said.
The most tests the site has performed in a session have been 75, she said. That’s “partially due to the companies that have employees that work in proximity” to each other and thus need to get tested.
Overall, companies “have been very agreeable to work with – so far, so good,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.