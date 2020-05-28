Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN CAMPBELL...PITTSYLVANIA...WESTERN HALIFAX...HENRY... SOUTHWESTERN BEDFORD AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 740 PM EDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE CLUSTERED OVER MOUNTAIN VALLEY, OR NEAR CALLANDS, MOVING NORTH AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... DANVILLE... MARTINSVILLE... ALTAVISTA... HURT... CHATHAM... GRETNA... AND TURBEVILLE. IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.