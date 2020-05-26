A FedEx tractor trailer and a Norfolk Southern train collided just off of Rives Road at the entrance to Nationwide Homes in Martinsville at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Ted Anderson said the driver of the truck was "shook-up" but otherwise there were no injuries.
"The FedEx driver was trying to cross the tracks, obviously, and the conductor of the train - I give him kudos - as soon as he spotted it he started slowing down very, very quickly to get it stopped as soon as he did," Anderson said. "The driver's uninjured [and], the cargo inside is not hazardous."
Martinsville Fire and EMS, the Martinsville Police Department and Harbour Towing and Recovery responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.