Starting Friday morning, you will have more access to government offices in Martinsville and Henry County as Phase 1 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s reopening of Virginia unlocks some opportunities.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said in a call of civic leaders on Thursday afternoon that the doors of the county administration building would be open to residents who need to do business there.
Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki also described plans for the Martinsville Municipal Building to be reopened on Monday.
Northam’s plan eases restrictions on businesses, including outdoor-dining restaurants and offices, but requires them to maintain social distancing, cleanliness and other safety steps. Churches, some parks facilities and child-care facilities also can reopen.
Hall and Towarnicki both spoke during the Zoom meeting, which for several weeks has brought together community leaders and members of the media for an exchange of information and questions about the effects of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus and COVID-19.
Although Towarnicki spoke first about reopening, Hall’s doors will be open earlier, so he gets first voice here.
“We are reopening the building at 8 a.m. The courthouse and social services departments set their own schedules,” he said. “We encourage everyone to take steps not to come but to use the phone and internet to do their business.”
He said the county would not require visitors to wear masks – he said employees were encouraged to do so when having a direct encounter with a visitor – but that the county had taken some steps to ensure safety.
“We put up tables in front of pay windows, so there would not be a lot of leaning in to where clerks might be working,” he said. “We can’t demand that people wear masks when they come in, but we’re hopeful they will, especially in direct encounter with employees.”
Towarnicki said neither the city would not require masks of visitors, but he described a strict and detailed policy of testing and monitoring to ensure safety, including taking the temperature of everyone who comes to security to enter the building.
“If they [visitors] are going to the courts, they will go there, but if they are going to the municipal places, there is a sign-in sheet, and they will fill out a short questionnaire about their experience and whether they had been exposed to the virus. Then they will be issued a visitor’s badge,” he said.
He said offices would be limited to 10 visitors at a time and that there probably would be “a few bumps because of social distancing and how many can get in an office at one time.”
He said if people are lined up to enter offices that officials would monitor that and ensure distancing. Plexiglas barriers also have been installed in some offices.
“We will do our best to work through those issues. We will encourage people to try to keep doing things to avoid coming to building to minimize foot traffic,” he said.
But in this transition, Hall said, people should be “thinking of others.”
Said Nancy Bell of the West Piedmont Health District: “We want people to wear the masks and be just as diligent as they were.”
Hall also said that when the governor’s order ends in June and planned Phase 2 takes effect that he expects county meetings to get back to normal – he discussed the virtual meeting Monday about the county budget – because of that phase would allow 50 people in a room at the same time.
Not all city offices will be available. The Commissioner of the Revenue’s office, where Plexiglas hasn’t been installed, won’t be opening on Monday, Commissioner Ruth Easley wrote in a memo falling the call. She said the Real Estate Assessor’s office likewise. would be providing in-person service by appointment only.
Said Towarnicki on the call: “As of Monday, we will have operations that resemble something close to normal.”
Dale Alward, CEO of Sovah Health-Martinsville, also talked about taking steps to be more “normal” and also encouraged the public not to be afraid to come to the hospital for care they need.
The hospital this week has reinstated elective surgery on an outpatient basis and soon will move to procedures that may require an overnight stay.
“We are not able to open for visitors just yet,” Alward said. “It’s something we are talking about, but it’s probably two to three weeks away.
“As we add back patient volume and that works, and we increase it, we will try to get that [visitations] back.”
He also reiterated the hospital’s focus on patient safety and encouraged people to come to the hospital. “We aren’t growing COVID in the basement,” he said. “We know how to isolate.
“If you have chest pains, don’t stay home. Come to hospital. Everything is in place to keep you safe.”
Bell said that “people are scared.”
The health department takes about 60 calls a week about concerns about businesses that have positive tests, she said.
State epidemiologists sometimes are called in to address concerns if an employee of a company tests positive and what that means and how employees should conduct themselves, whether they should self-isolate, what the company should do to clean.
Businesses also are in contact with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce about whether they are allowed to open, Chamber President Lisa Watkins said.
She said she pointed businesses to requirements and best practices on the state’s web site, especially “non-essential businesses.”
“We encourage businesses to look at that,” she said. “There’s a clarification of the 50 percent rule [of how many people can be in a facility]. Business owners should look at their occupancy permits and be sure they are operating to that, to practice social distancing.”
She said the chamber’s staff was wearing masks and encouraging businesses to ask their customers to wear one.
“To have a sense of safety,” she said
Sharon Buckman of Piedmont Community Services, which provides mental health services, offered two pieces of information to support that:
“We read that 4 out of 10 say people say this [the pandemic] has had a negative effect on mental health,” she said. “April we had a drop-off in request for care, and that is rapidly increasing.”
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
