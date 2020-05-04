Henry County Schools created a video to honor 59 Graduates of Distinction in the class of 2020, because school closures meant the ceremony could not be held in person this spring.
These are seniors who have met one of following academic requirements: Maintained a grade-point average of 3.8 or higher; scored 1250 or higher on the SAT using any two subtests, or 700 on any one subtest; scored 28 or higher on the ACT; or have earned a state or national award or office and maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Students also must complete 40 hours of community service and participate in a minimum of two extracurricular activities during their junior or senior year, according to the school division’s website.
The video begins with a message from Superintendent Sandy Strayer congratulating the students and their families before showing a slideshow with the name and photo of each honoree.
“I am so proud of you all, not only for your hard work and dedication to accomplish this goal, but for how you’re handling this situation that we’re in right now,” Strayer told students in the video. “I know that you did not plan to spend the end of your senior year the way we’re having to do everything virtually, but I am so proud of the way you’ve handled everything with grace and dignity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.