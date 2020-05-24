Weather Alert

...THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR HENRY COUNTY... ...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EDT MONDAY FOR NORTHWESTERN HENRY AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE... AT 1143 PM EDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED THAT STAGES ON THE UPPER SMITH RIVER APPEAR TO BE RECEDING AND THIS IS CONFIRMED BY THE SMITH RIVER AT BASSETT GAGE WITH HAS DROPPED FROM 12.5 TO 11.4 FEET AT 1115 PM. STAGES CONTINUE TO RISE ON THE SMITH RIVER FURTHER DOWN THE BASIN. THE SMITH RIVER AT MARTINSVILLE GAGE HAS RISEN TO 12.1 FEET AT 1145 PM, ABOVE THE FLOOD STAGE OF 12 FEET. 3 TO 5 INCHES INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS ALREADY OCCURRING WITH SEVERAL ROADS CLOSED A NUMBER OF EVACUATIONS CONDUCTED. THIS IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR HENRY COUNTY. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT. IMPACT...THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF LOW WATER CROSSINGS, SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION. DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL UNLESS YOU ARE FLEEING AN AREA SUBJECT TO FLOODING OR UNDER AN EVACUATION ORDER. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CATASTROPHIC