BASSETT -- Emergency workers rushed to Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center Sunday night, and homes in the Bassett area reportedly were evacuated as a steady downpour brought what was called "historic flooding" along the Smith River in Henry County.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a Flash Flood Emergency – more severe than a warning – about 10:20 p.m. that will remain in effect until 6:45 a.m. Monday. It applies to Martinsville, Henry County and Franklin County. Henry County also declared a state of emergency.
Flood waters are moving down the Smith River, and the river may not crest for several more hours, the NWS said in its alert.
Water was shown to be over the top of at least one bridge across the Smith River in the Bassett area.
The Smith River gage at Bassett has reported a stage of 12.5 feet for the past two hours and may be malfunctioning, the NWS said.
About 3 to 4 inches of water rose into Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center throughout the building, according to Bassett Fire Chief Junior Lynch. It is located at 240 Riverside Drive in Bassett.
Lynch said his department was dispatched there at 7:46 p.m. Seen along Riverside Road and in the parking center of the shopping center across from the rest home were emergency vehicles from throughout Henry County, as well as from Franklin County and from Roanoke. One truck pulled a trailer with boats.
"The officials here at Stanleytown Health Care decided to shelter them in place for now and not do any kind of evacuating," Lynch said. "Of course, there are 94 people that are residents here, so it would be kind of hard to just move them with their needs and take care of them."
At around 10 p.m., Lynch said: "part of the building doesn't have any water in it, and what's there is just settling water, probably a half inch of water and some mud, but they're working on cleaning that up now."
Ambulances, the trailer with boats and other emergency vehicles began leaving the scene shortly after 10 p.m., leaving only Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies to keep the road, which had water rushing across it, closed.
The rehab center issued this notice on its Facebook page after midnight Monday morning: "Following heavy rain and local flooding, our center had water reach inside the facility Sunday evening. We would like to reassure the friends and families of our patients that our center is stable and we are closely monitoring current conditions. We have begun the process to extract any remaining water and clean affected areas. At this time, some patients have been relocated within our center, but none have been moved from the building. We are prepared to evacuate if weather conditions warrant doing so. As this situation evolves we will continue to provide updates when they are available."
Significant other flooding in the region threatened the homes of some residents, with several having been flooded by what the NWS termed “is now believed to be historic flooding.”
An emergency evacuation center was opened at Bassett High School.
The alert said the flooding is life-threatening and recommended those in low-lying areas seek shelter. This would include low water crossings, creeks, streams and underpasses in the city.
The flood waters are moving down the Smith River, the advisory said, and may not crest for several more hours.
This article will be updated.
