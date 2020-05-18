Henry County sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene of a vehicle that had rolled on top of a 29-year-old man in Bassett shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.
A medevac landing zone was prepared nearby and the injured person was transported by rescue squad and then airlifted by helicopter.
A silver compact vehicle appeared to have rolled partially down a steep hill next to a home at 990 Sunset Drive in Bassett. Rescue workers on the scene initially reported the man's condition as "unresponsive," but followed with a second report indicating that he was responding.
It took about 20 minutes for first responders to extract the man from underneath the vehicle.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts said there was no crash report because the incident was non-reportable.
"The CAD [computer aided dispatch] only tells me that a subject was run over by a vehicle," said Garletts. "I'm going to assume there is no report because this took place on private property."
The Bassett Fire Department, Bassett Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety, Henry County Sheriff's Department and Virginia State Police responded to the call.
