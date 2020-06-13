Several hundred people prayed and kneeled in front of Albert Harris Elementary school on Smith Road in Martinsville around 6 p.m. Friday and then marched to the steps of city hall, where impassioned speeches were delivered by pastors and community leaders.
The planned event was called a “March on Solidarity” and was coordinated by clergy and citizens of Martinsville and Henry County.
The speakers took part in a “call to action” that began with a prayer and a song with the words “You just stand, don’t you dare give up.”
Pastor Kevin Perry began by praying: “Let this day be a day of remembrance and a day that we are called to action to make sure that all God’s people are taken care of.”
James Wilson told the crowd that it was up to them to stand front-and-center in solidarity with objective-righteousness, not self-righteousness.
“If you isolate and you do not share the burdens - that creates defensiveness and insecurity,” Wilson said. “This evening we will continue the process started by our predecessors with this march on solidarity.”
Speaker after speaker gave personal testimony of wanting to be more aware, to solve divisions in the community caused by race. All of this was a peaceful byproduct of the movement started by the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis who had knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 40 seconds. That's how the marchers knelt before moving along Fayette Street in a long line.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall marched with the group and stepped to the microphone on the steps of the city's municipal building.
“You’re going to figure out real quick that I’m not a pastor, but I am a believer,” Hall said. “I believe we need change.
"The best way, from a government stand point, to bring about change is to vote. We need you to vote.
"Early voting will now be allowed, the polls will be open an extra hour, voters will no longer be required to show an ID to vote.
"The Bible tells us eight times to love our neighbor. I think he [God] meant it.
"Right now, right here, right now, things are starting to feel different. There’s a sense of opportunity and I’m so excited to see the faces of particularly the young people here today.
"This is going to be your call.”
Bishop James Richardson said it was important that society reaches the point where skin color is not a primary factor in determining how a person is treated by law enforcement.
"The bad apples cannot be excused or covered up,” he said. "We are all linked together whether we believe it or not.
"I believe God is saying, 'Pray, get up and do something.’
"The change that we are looking for is us. If you are on somebody down, take your knees of their neck, pray and do the will of the Lord.”
Libby Grammer is the pastor of First Baptist Church in Martinsville: “I’m what you might call a moderate, white Baptist. I am struggling hard not to be the one who fails to listen, who fails to speak up, and today in my imperfect way I am here to be something more than I have been.
"It isn’t easy for some of us white folk here to admit that we still get it wrong sometimes and misjudge and think too highly of ourselves.
"We aren’t willing to take a stand either because the problems aren’t affecting us or because we willfully shut our eyes and live into the privilege of not worrying about violence and hate due to the color of our skin, but just because it isn’t happening to me doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.
"This must end.”
Cecil France is a teacher at Magna Vista High School: "As a society we seem to prefer the comfort of an illusion rather than confronting an uncomfortable truth,” said France. "We must remember the reason we are here today beyond today.
"We cannot let our foot off the gas.”
'Time to listen'
Patrick Henry Community College President Angeline Godwin said she was an old English teacher and getting older everyday.
“I’m here more to listen than to be heard,” Godwin said. "I think it’s time to listen.
"I believe the unjustifiable tragedy and the outcry of old wounds and new wrong pains bring us to this quest.
"I think it’s more than a movement. The quest is not over until you have reached the goal.
"We all need to be in the hope business. The classroom is the greatest battlefield for social justice. It always has been, and it always will be.
"I have a tremendous confidence in this community that we are up to the task.
"I can find no words, I can craft no letters or syllables or inflections of speech. None are adequate to share the disgust, the grief, the shame of cruelty, of inhumanity, of reckless hate of lost precious life.”
Martinsville Council member Jennifer Bowles compared recent events to memories of a family member.
"When I see someone dehumanized based upon their gender or race, I immediately think of my 14-year-old nephew who I still see as a little boy who use to run into my arms,” she said. "Although I only stand at a mere five-foot, he’ll be over six-foot tall when he starts high school.
"He’ll fit some people’s stereotype as a thug.
"There are those in the world today who will only see him as a threat or a criminal based solely on his looks.
"I’m here today because, as I’m looking in the crowd - I know this can happen to someone here - to their friends, their brothers, their sisters, nephews and nieces and I’m frightened for our future leaders and our world if we don’t make a real change.
"If you don’t speak out, no one will help.”
Letter from a slave master
Christopher Hairston told the story of slave owner who had discovered the secret to controlling black slaves.
“Ain’t nobody mad but the devil, Hairston said. "Back in the 1700s, a man by the name of Willie Lynch, he was a British man, he was asked to come to America so he could tell the slave masters how to control their slaves.
"This was a letter written by Willie Lynch, and he said it’s simple: 'I studied it and what you need to do is first of all you need to turn the strong one against the weak one, you need to turn the light-skinned ones against the dark-skinned ones, you need to turn the young ones against the old ones.’
"He said if you do this, you will control your slaves for a hundred years. He said if you teach it to your children, it will last up to a thousand years.
"I don’t know about you, but I’ve been sitting back, and I’ve been observing how each and everyone of us can be in the same community and have the same churches with the same denominations on the same block and the only time we get together is for a funeral, the only time we get together - just because it won’t your idea - you and your church ain’t coming.
"I mean I’ve been in Walmart a thousand times, and I see people that know me, and yet and still they walk past me - and I’m talking about my people - we hate knowing each other.
"If it ain’t your favorite preacher - you ain’t coming to church.
"You talk about all lives matter, yes all lives do matter, but it’s the black lives that’s getting murdered in the streets, it's the black lives that’s being cheated unjust, it’s the black lives that’s being treated unfair.”
'Subjective laws'
Martinsville-Henry County NAACP President Naomi Hodge-Muse was the last to speak.
“A lot of people who are not black do not understand the outrage,” Hodge-Muse said. "You get a little inebriated - you walk down the street - going from Pony Place down to Maple Wood Apartments - you ain’t bothering nobody, but somebody pulls you over and incarcerates you.
"That happened here.
"You’re sitting on your front porch drinking a beer on your own front porch. The police stop by, and they incarcerate you.
"And I called up, and I said Chief Dunn [former Martinsville Police Chief], what you arrest a man sitting on his front porch drinking a beer?
"'Well it’s against the law.’
"Give me a break. Your laws are subjective.
"I will wager you anything - nobody will go in Collinsville arresting Joe Whiteboy with his Budweiser working on his car.
"That ain’t happening."
