Martinsville City Schools honored 26 graduating seniors Thursday evening with the district’s highest academic honor, the Big M trophy.
Because of gathering restrictions from the coronavirus, a virtual ceremony was streamed live on the division’s Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as aired on the city of Martinsville’s local government access channel. Honorees submitted photos of themselves and their parents that were included in the presentation.
To earn the Big M trophy, students must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.7 or above from fifth grade through senior year and must be enrolled in three or more academic subjects, including an honors course.
“We’re just happy today to celebrate young people who exemplify academic strength throughout their years of education. It goes without saying that these are turbulent, difficult times, but we celebrate today a group of young people who have persevered,” Martinsville Superintendent Zeb Talley said during the ceremony.
To the students, he said, “We know that you’re going to do great things. The world needs you. ... I’m sure that many of the answers to the world’s problems will be found in this group.”
Big M Trophy recipients are: Melissa Lauren Anderson, Kayla Elise Barker, Valeria Briseno Perez, Savannah Nichole Carr, Saul Devora-Guerrero, Jalia Anye Dillard, Arion Ketana Engram, Lauren Gabrielle Foster, Mallory Leigh Gilley, Clark Grayson Givens, Mary Katherine Handy, Samuel Taylor Haskew, Allen Michael Herndon, Christian Xavier Holland, Kathryne Lynn Hruza, Brittany Ann Hylton, James Tanner Ingram, Alyssa Megan Lintag, Joshua Nathaniel Penta, Mikaela Camille Redd, Jasmine Lenora Scales, Cecille Denise Simpson, Lidia Shyanne Soto Minter, Journey Alexander Sunkins, Alexis Jordan Watts and Faith Elizabeth Young.
Also recognized were 11 seniors who earned the Big M certificate for the 2019-20 school year. Certificate winners must have a 3.7 GPA or above for the academic year and must be enrolled in three or more academic subjects. Graduating seniors receiving the certificate are: T’Coma Breon Ali Clanton, NyKyra Jhanae DeShazo, Ashanti Nishay Ellis, Jayla Armonie Finney, Jacob Raffaele Harris, Christian Lamar Kissee, Jeremiah Wayne Law, Tania Melisa Martinez Colindres, Brenton Andrew Spicer, Jamelle Lynell Walker and Tyland Jalil Walker.
“We are extremely proud of our young people, and we are committed to recognizing academic excellence,” Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon said.
Big M trophy winner James Tanner Ingram led the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.