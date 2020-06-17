WATCH NOW: Martinsville, Henry County businesses flocking to apply for new local grant opportunities

“We’ve done things differently at our store,” Summit said. “We’re still closed to the public, but we have added curbside pickup, and we still have delivery.

“Most small businesses have struggled through this time at one point or another, but we are grateful to The Harvest Foundation for providing an opportunity like this in our community.”

City's grants

The city of Martinsville is providing grants of up to $5,000 for businesses located within the city limits.

In order to qualify a business must employ 30 people or fewer, must have been forced to close temporarily or to operate on a reduced or limited basis because of the Governor’s Executive Orders, must have been actively doing business on March 24, must have a valid city business license if required and must be current on both taxes and utilities.

“As of this morning [Tuesday], we have received 11 applications for grant funding,” City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. “Our review committee meets this afternoon to review the applications, and I anticipate we’ll be making funding decisions during that process.

“This will be our first review session, so obviously no applications have yet been approved."