This will be William P. “Billy” Moore Jr. of Brosville’s last NASCAR race as Martinsville Speedway’s track superintendent.
He is retiring from a career he started in July of 1982.
Working in cooperation with others instead of telling them what to do has always been important to him, he said.
“I treat other people like I would want to be treated. … I always try to work with everybody.”
To hear him talk, that approach is mutual.
The track owners and management “Mr. Earles … and Clay [Campbell] have always been up front with me about anything, and easy going,” he said.
And they have nothing but respect for him.
“I don’t think I’ve every heard him say one cuss word as long as I’ve known him,” said Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell. “He’s one of a kind.”
The two talked about their nearly four decades of working together. In those early days, Campbell was working outside too, and doing other various jobs such as working in concessions.
“We had some good times outside,” Campbell said. “A lot of fond memories. A lot of work, too.”
“Yes, I guess I’m retired here from the track. You have to consider it” at some point, said the 68-year-old Moore.
Before he started at the speedway, he had worked on his grandfather’s and uncle’s farms in the summer, and had done plenty of “mechanic-type work” as well as operating equipment.
One day, “a guy that lives near me, Earley Moore, says, ‘Mr. Earles at the race track is looking for somebody.’ Would I be interested?”
Moore’s responsibility was “keeping the grounds up,” he said.
His work involved using heavy machinery, such as a front-end loader, rubber-tire backhoe, motor grader and bulldozer.
Before each race, cement walls around the track are repainted white. That involves “at least three of us,” including one man driving the golf cart that holds supplies, and another spraying on the paint. Tar paper is laid on the track to keep paint off it.
During races he’d help out as needed, such as selling concessions, or laying gravel in the camping areas if roads got muddy during the rain.
“On race weekend you’ve got your mind on so much stuff,” he said. “You always try to keep your eyes open and spot something [that needs fixing] before … it gets too bad.”
In winters, he winterizes aspects of the track, such as draining the water tank and toilets. In the spring, the water gets turned back on to them. He also paints building interiors, such as suites.
“There’s always something you could be working on day to day,” he said. “You didn’t really basically do the same thing.”
After 38 years, he’s seen some changes – and the one that comes first to mind is how mowing the grass got to be more comfortable.
Over the past few years, they’ve been mowing with a John Deere tractor with a 15-foot span made by three 5-foot cutters, one in the center and one on each side.
When he started, they used a 243 and 235 Massey. “One day we got some umbrellas on them” to give some shade against the hot sun.
Around 1999, the speedway “worked out something with John Deere” to get tractors that had enclosed cabs with heat and air conditioning. “It makes a difference if you're out a lot.”
They’ve used New Holland tractors, and now are back to John Deere, he said.
It takes four or five people to get all the grass cut, he said.
Other changes he’s seen have included remembering the metal cover over the front stretch, putting high-rise seats in Turn 1 (“We said, ‘How high we are,’ seems like”), and “then start building them all the way around.”
On his weekends at home, he said, he would "always try to look at them [the races] to follow up so when they do come here” he knew what was going on.
“I always like to see a safe race," he said. "It means a lot.”
Once retired, he’ll have more time to tend a vegetable garden at home. He’s always tried to have one, he said, “but you’ve almost got to work in it about every day” for it to be successful.
He also probably will keep tinkering “with equipment and all, several tractors."
Looking back at a career that started in 1982, “It don’t seem like it’s been that long ago since I’ve come to work here,” he said.
