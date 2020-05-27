The city of Martinsville's proposed budget for fiscal year 2021 includes no increase in property taxes, but users will have to pay more for their power and water.
The budget is about $96.3 million -- very similar to 2020 -- and utility rates will increase by 2.5%. There also would be a $1.50 per month added to the current water rate to pay for repairs to the Beaver Creek Reservoir spillway.
City Manager Leon Towarnicki picked up Tuesday night where he left off back in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined his prepared presentation.
"There is still much uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 impact, and as more details emerge over the coming weeks and months, we fully expect to be bringing budget adjustments to council, either during this budget process, or well into the next fiscal year," Towarnicki said. "There simply aren't enough funds available to fully fund every budget request, but there is adequate funding to cover most of what everyone needs.
"Striking that balance year after year is what our budgeting process has been about and through it all, the city has managed to remain fiscally sound."
FY21 begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2021. Budget requests exceed revenue, and the uncertainty regarding state fiscal policies and COVID-19 are the key concerns.
"The March version [of the budget] reflected increases in the meals and sales tax; cost-of-living raises were projected for city employees," Towarnicki said. "All of that has now been stripped from the budget, and the Fiscal Year '21 spending plan looks almost identical to the Fiscal Year '20 plan."
Projected revenue for the general fund is $28,840,888, down from $29,225,291 because of a projected $380,000 reduction in meals and sales tax related to COVID-19.
The audited, end-of-year unassigned fund balance is $4,331,449, and the proposed general fund budget for FY21 is $32,658,074.
The 10% reserve policy requirement of $3,265,807 leaves $1,065,642 available. The cash reserve in the refuse fund is more than $5 million, and the cash reserve policy for that fund is only $639,341.
Towarnicki proposes $2 million from the refuse reserves be transferred to the general fund, $210,931 be transferred from Telecom/MiNet and another $99,624 from the school system to provide a fund balance total equal to the proposed budget of about $111,663 over the previous year.
Capital requests submitted by city departments total $4,099,921.
To fully fund all general fund requests including schools and capital, an additional $2.3 million is needed.
Towarnicki recommends level funding for most outside agencies. except a 9.7% increase in costs for 911 communications, an 18.4% increase in social services funding and a 2.2% increase in library funding.
An $8,000 request has been added to the proposed budget for the Southern Virginia Recreation Facilities Authority to help close a $40,000 reduction in grant funding from the Harvest Foundation.
One new personnel position is included in street maintenance for landscape maintenance because of the Gateway Streetscape Foundation's plan to cease operations after June 30.
Towarnicki proposes $501,095 in capital reserves, with $361,393 of it committed to debt service and the remaining amount assigned to capital purchases on a prioritized basis by the capital review committee.
The budget does not include potential costs related to reversion litigation.
Three work sessions have been scheduled, with one Wednesday night for schools and outside agencies; on Tuesday for city departments, constitutionals and capital; and on June 4 for follow up and additional discussion as may be needed.
A public hearing has been set for June 9.
Special-use permit approved
The council conducted a public hearing Tuesday night on a request from the Lester Group, Inc. for a special-use permit to allow for multifamily dwellings on property along Fairy Street, northeast of the intersection of Fairy and Watt Streets.
A written comment by a resident expressed concern about increased traffic at the Fairy and Watt Streets intersection. Police Chief Eddie Cassady said he would support a study "because there are a lot of wrecks there."
The permit was approved unanimously.
School board candidates
Council scheduled a public hearing on June 9 to receive names of citizens interested in appointments for two 3-year terms ending June 30, 2023, on the Martinsville City School Board. The board consists of five members serving 3-year terms appointed by city council. School board members can serve a maximum of three 3-year consecutive terms.
School Board Chair Donna Dillard is serving her second term, and Tonya Jones is serving her first term. The expiration of the terms of both appointments will occur on June 30.
Also during the meeting, the council:
- Approved on second reading the issuance of up to $2.5 million in bonds to pay for repairs to the Beaver Creek Reservoir spillway.
- Heard from Commissioner of the Revenue Ruth Easley that TheaterWorks is exempt from local tax. The building the theater owns on Franklin Street was donated to them by Mervyn and Virginia King in April of last year and could result in a loss of the exemption if decided by council. Council voted unanimously to set a public hearing on the matter for June 9.
- Presented to Martinsville Middle School students awards for participation in the Virginia Municipal League's "If I were Mayor" contest.
- Presented service awards to Randy Belcher, refuse, 5 years; Jonathan Eldridge, sewer maintenance, 5 years; Darla Crigger, Sheriff's Department, 15 years; Chad Rhoads, Police Department, 20 years; Troy Reeves, Fire Department, 25 years, Clyde Jones, park maintenance, 35 years, and Rodney Leftwich, water impounding and filtration, 40 years.
