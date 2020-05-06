The teachers and staff of Mount Olivet Elementary School on Wednesday formed a parade through the neighborhoods where their students live. They waved and beeped horns from cars decorated with balloons, streamers and messages.
WATCH NOW: Mount Olivet teachers, staff greet students in parade
