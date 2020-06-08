Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR held a parade of haulers for health care workers at Sovah Health hospital in Martinsville today. Hall of famer Rusty Wallace led the way in the pace car and met with hospital employees afterward. pic.twitter.com/BTZit8rpNh— Bulletin Sports (@BulletinSport) June 8, 2020
With a race at Martinsville Speedway just over 24 hours away, the officials at the Speedway and NASCAR wanted to honor front-line health care workers at Sovah Health-Martinsville with a convoy parade and visit from NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace.
Wallace rode in a Martinsville Speedway pace car in front of NASCAR haulers and local police officers who drove around the hospital while nurses, doctors and their families watched and waved.
The parade and event were put on in part by Blue-Emu, which is also sponsoring Wednesday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
“When I got the phone call to come on up, I was very excited about it,” Wallace told the crowd following the parade. “It’s all about you; it’s not about us. So thank you very much for what you guys have done. You guys are fantastic.”
Sovah Health is a partner with Martinsville Speedway and is the track’s official health care provider.
“Thinking about it, what makes up our business is a lot of people that you would call brave. They’re out there giving all they’ve got to put on a show,” Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell to the crowd said. “They’re brave, but today we honor you, the front-line workers, who match that bravery.
“You give everything you’ve got and risk your health and your well-being, but you’re dedicated to giving all you have to protect and care for all those that come through the doors of this hospital. For that I commend you.”
PHOTOS: Martinsville Speedway and NASCAR honor healthcare workers at Sovah Health-Martinsville
Here are photos from the event.
