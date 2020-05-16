Patrick Henry Community College’s graduation ceremony looked a little different this year.
College President Angeline Godwin stood at the podium in full regalia to give her welcome remarks on Saturday morning, but she was speaking to an empty room. Commencement speaker Seraina Dailey, a member of PHCC’s class of 2020, pre-recorded her keynote speech.
And while many of the 198 graduates honored in the ceremony were pictured wearing their Patriot blue mortarboards, they did not march across the stage in Stone Hall. Instead, photos submitted by each student flashed up on the big screen behind Greg Hodges, PHCC’s chief academic officer, as he read each name and the degree or certification earned.
Like colleges across the country, Patrick Henry was forced to cancel in-person classes and events this spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That meant taking the graduation ceremony online. About 600 people tuned in as it was broadcast Saturday morning on Facebook Live, and by that evening, the video had racked up nearly 10,000 views.
The livestream kicked off with a montage of pre-recorded greetings and congratulations from PHCC faculty and staff. Then, Godwin gave live remarks, welcoming viewers and recognizing the students’ accomplishments.
“We know that a Patrick Henry degree and credential will serve you very well for a very successful future, but completing this credential during a global pandemic speaks volumes about your character, about your determination, about your resilience, and your pure grit,” Godwin said. “I assure you that those traits will carry you far, not only in your future education and training, but in your career and life.”
Wearing a PHCC mortarboard, Dailey addressed her fellow students with words of encouragement in a cell phone recording of her commencement speech. She graduated summa cum laude with an associate of applied science in general engineering technology and a certificate in applied mechatronics.
“There will probably be no other experience like we’ve had at Patrick Henry these past few years,” Dailey said, praising the small campus and cozy feel that she said allowed students to make lasting connections.
Dailey said she first started classes at PHCC seven years ago as a home-schooled, dual-enrollment student. For part of her student career, she “ate, showered, and slept” on campus, calling it her second home.
“When I unintentionally bought a lemon car, half of motorsports offered to help rebuild my engine and transmission,” she said.
In another class, she recalled, the professor bought snacks for students out of his own pocket. That inspired the class to begin bringing in food to share with each other.
Then, midway through her final semester, the coronavirus outbreak struck.
“Right now, my plans have totally fallen apart,” Dailey said. “I was supposed to enroll in the military reserves and then go to school in the fall, except corona shut down the military entrance processing for the branch I was going into, and now my 3-year plan has crumbled.”
Nevertheless, she encouraged her peers not to let the virus be an excuse for giving up on their future dreams. “Don’t let your fear hold you back,” Dailey said. “This last semester may not be what we wanted it to be, but we made it. We’ve graduated. We have the tools to succeed. We’ve made connections for a lifetime.”
PHCC Board Chair Barry Helmstutler also pre-recorded his remarks for the video.
“We would’ve preferred to have our graduation in our traditional location in Stone Hall, but I think everyone understands why that’s just not possible,” he said. Addressing the graduates, he added, “The entire board is proud of your accomplishments. Now is your opportunity to do great things for yourself, your family and your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.